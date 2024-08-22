Op-Ed: Moscow drone attack – An atypical tactic with no casualties? Really?

Ukraine's shock offensive is now into its sixth day - Copyright TELEGRAM / @glavaigorkutsak/AFP Handout

The news is packed with Russia’s claim of a “massive” drone attack by Ukraine on Moscow. According to Russia, they shot down 11 drones. Another 23 were claimed shot down in the Bryansk region, which is a long way southwest of Moscow. A total of 45 drones were said to have been shot down overall with no damage and no casualties.

That’s all very nice and very quaint. The bottom line here is did they or didn’t they? Ukraine doesn’t seem to have confirmed or denied the Russian claims even to Ukrainian news sources. That’s odd.

This information comes as Ukrainian drones have been doing a great deal of damage elsewhere in tactically relevant areas. Ukrainian drones aren’t famous for doing “no damage and no casualties”.

Moscow’s layered air defenses are credited with the kills. That means a lot of expensive systems allegedly shot down maybe a few thousand bucks’ worth of drones. How impressed can one be?

Tactically, and somewhat more to the point, Ukraine doesn’t generally attack targets like Moscow. Their drones typically attack strategic targets or in support of ground operations. They don’t normally make “symbolic” attacks.

Russia, meanwhile, is still blazing away manically with vintage missiles at Kyiv and similar targets. These attacks are usually not particularly significant in military terms, pointed at things like energy infrastructure. Annoying, yes. Are they having a direct impact on the combat? Not much if at all.

So why would Ukraine waste 45 useful drones for the sake of a few forgettable and not very plausible headlines? Doesn’t make a lot of sense. The drones would be much more useful in the Kursk region where they seem to be successfully causing chaos. Moscow as a target is “off-topic” in terms of the current state of the war.

It may be that Russian media is simply trying to find some good news in the general meltdown. What’s odd about this situation is that if Russian anti-air was blazing away around Moscow, there’s not a lot of collateral evidence.

Either Russian censorship has become uncharacteristically effective or not. Russian civilians have been filming the Kursk advance, blow by blow, but nothing about an actual attack on Moscow?

There is something to be said for Ukrainian drones making an occasional appearance around Moscow. It’s good psychology. It brings the war to the dacha-dwellers, It proves they have the capacity to attack. It’s a discretionary option, though.

Does Ukraine really have 45 drones to spare for the sake of what seems to be a remarkably untargeted and improbably ineffective attack? They could think of no better use for the drones? Credibility goes only so far. Some headlines imply that the Moscow attack was part of a systemic Ukrainian attack on Russian airfields. That’s at least militarily plausible, but as quality of information, it needs a lot more than gossip.

The other problem with the Moscow attack is that Ukrainian drones have been combat-effective since day one of this war. They do usually hit at least a few targets. They’re also not generally used to make Moscow feel better about itself.

Perhaps the Russian media is trying to show solidarity with the armed forces by looking equally ridiculous? So far, we see no drone wreckage parts, just videos that could have been made anywhere on Earth.

This is hardly forensic-level news reporting, either. The videos available online are pretty inadequate. One video shows a short-range quadcopter over a Moscow which mysteriously lacks any noticeable urban features. Not terribly convincing.

Bear in mind that there are thousands of experts worldwide who can easily analyze any evidence provided. These people can usually tell you where the parts of weapons systems originated. Any such evidence will make or break Russian claims.

Until verifiable evidence is produced, this is propaganda, not facts.

