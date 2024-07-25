Op-Ed: Mills and Gen Z aren’t having kids. Any questions?

Verbit analyzed Morning Consult survey data to illustrate the way millennials are interacting most with emerging artificial intelligence tools. - View Apart // Shutterstock

Everybody assumed that the old sitcom economy would continue forever. People would continue to breed, build, buy, etc. That’s not happening. The Mills and Gen Z are basically priced out anyway.

They’re also less than impressed with the insane pole-to-pole sewer world in which they’re supposed to be mindlessly reproducing. They have a long and very credible list of reasons for being extremely wary of having families.

That means the idiotic “growth at all costs” economy is stone cold dead in about 15 years max. It can’t survive. Declining populations and birth rates are here and now. That’s not debatable.

Productivity, particularly over-productivity, doesn’t work in an era of falling demand, let alone inaccessible prices. Growth as the sole reason for everything also doesn’t work. Nor do revenue models for governments and businesses.

The only good news here is that declining populations also mean a slow death for ridiculous prices. Paying so much more for the same things that cost much less a couple of years ago is simply absurd. These two totally screwed and largely ignored generations have got it right.

If they’re backing away from absolutely pointless overcommitments to huge costs in an AI-dominated world, that makes sense, too. It costs a fortune to raise one kid. “Replacement value” per couple is realistically out of the question.

The realities of parenthood seem to be getting a lot of attention, too. Add to this a hopelessly overloaded health system, absurd childcare costs, and other nuisances. Are they wrong?

Brattish, stupid, rich people sticking their very much unwanted and unnecessary faces on screens and babbling about politics aren’t talking about it. They don’t seem to have noticed anything at all. The ridiculously coddled and utterly useless corporate sector isn’t talking about it.

The “too many people” problem has always been a major liability for civilization. Famines, plagues, wars, you name it. More people always mean more trouble.

We’ve done one better in the 21st century. We have too many people to sustain, and not enough new people to maintain even a theoretical status quo. Chronic mismanagement of anything and everything just makes it more fun. If you can’t handle 8 billion people, how are you going to handle 10 billion?

…Particularly when most of those people will be out of work most of the time and unable to afford practically everything?

There is no forward vision and hasn’t been for years.

No thought is going to fixing anything.

Migration can’t solve these problems. Coming from much poorer countries to much more expensive countries can only have one result.

The Mills and Gen Z are basically broke and getting broker. They can’t possibly meet any of those costs. Student loans at such insane prices are long-term dangers to financial viability. Credit can’t make up for stop/start employment and curriculum vitae that will look like sieves. You can’t get a mortgage on the basis of two full-time jobs in six years, and you won’t.

Jobs don’t actually pay all that well, anyway, and never have. Now, they’re more like insults than careers. Having to work more jobs simply proves that point. The original idea of a basic wage, in which one person could raise a family, was obviously too advanced for modern political and economic cretinism.

Can a Universal Basic Income cover it? Nobody knows. Nobody’s tried too hard to find out, either. The initial idea of a UBI was to bridge the gaps between incomes and real needs.

The objection, if you please, was that “people wouldn’t want to work”. Why would you want to work for an inadequate wage in an all-gouging price environment? Why would you want to work for peanuts in a nuthouse for micro-brained stir-crazy lunatics?

What has been going around for so long has now come around, and it’s in an ugly mood. Survival is now the issue, and survival doesn’t negotiate.

Never mind how “great” things were 40 years ago. (They weren’t, by the way.) You can hardly expect people who weren’t even born back then to see any rationale in the current mess. That world had nothing to do with them.

The Mills and Gen Z are right. The old economic model is simply decades of financial suicide for them.

Which leads to a question:

What are you going to do about it, you morons?