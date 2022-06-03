Op-Ed: Mass shootings must not become a regular feature of American life

A police officer stands near the makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 28, 2022 - Copyright United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights/AFP Handout. — © AFP

Shootings that kill multiple people are so common in this country that they often do not even make national news. And that, in itself is an American tragedy.

Since the devastating killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas last week, some 20 shootings in which at least four people were hurt or killed have unfolded in a matter of nine days, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The locations are nothing special – outside a bar and liquor store in Michigan, a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a supermarket in Buffalo, or at a house party in California – they are all just places we all go at any given time.

The New York Times noted this morning that the latest mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma did not involve as many deaths as the Buffalo supermarket massacre or the Uvalde massacre of 19 school children – but nevertheless, it was just as horrific in its own way.

And, sadly it says a lot about gun violence in this country – particularly in how it has become an accepted way of life, almost ordinary…

According to the Gun Violence Archive, in the past 72 hours, there have been 25 incidents across the country involving shootings. A total of 16 people were killed, and 20 people injured.

These latest incidents were among more than 200 shootings this year in which at least four people were wounded or killed, an everyday reality that has plagued the country for years.

“I’m angry about it,” Mayor John Tecklenburg of Charleston, S.C., said after 10 people were shot at an outdoor party in his city on Monday night, reports the New York Times. At a somber news conference, Mr. Tecklenburg recited statistics about mass shootings, most of which attract little national notice, and called for something to be done to stop them. “I’m fed up,” he said.

Enough is enough

“Enough, enough,” President Joe Biden exclaimed over and over Thursday night, as he delivered an impassioned address to the nation, according to the Associated Press.

Biden joins a long list of presidents who have continually asked Congress to put stricter limits on guns, even though any legislation would face strong political backwinds.

The demonstration was organized by Teens For Gun Reform, an organization created by students in the Washington DC area, in the wake of the shooting on February 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Credit – Lorie Shaull, CC SA 2.0.

He repeated calls to restore a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines — and said if Congress won’t embrace all of his proposals, it must at least find compromises like keeping firearms from those with mental health issues or raising the age to buy assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.

While I was raised up in a family that went hunting and learned to use a rifle before I ever got my first hunting license – I find it ludicrous that anyone would want to kill a deer or squirrel with an AR-15 style automatic weapon.

So it leads me to believe that people actually will spend from $500 to nearly $2,000 for a weapon that will be used to kill – something or somebody, or because they have a fascination with a weapon used in notoriously heinous crimes.

Assault rifles are weapons of war – meant to be used to kill another human being. You can’t sugarcoat the damage one of these weapons will inflict on the human body. And in my opinion, these weapons should be banned – period.