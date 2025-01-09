Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Op-Ed: LA fires – Where is the US government? Who’s doing what, and when?

Good luck, LA.
Avatar photo

Published

A state of emerency has been declared over raging forest fires in Chile
A state of emerency has been declared over raging forest fires in Chile - Copyright AFP Javier TORRES
A state of emerency has been declared over raging forest fires in Chile - Copyright AFP Javier TORRES

The LA fires are truly horrific (This is a direct link to Google News coverage for updates.)  

Miraculously, only a few people have died. That’s a huge, almost impossible achievement in such a big city. LAFD is doing it all with almost nothing. The city is virtually surrounded. Some areas are literally obliterated. There’s nothing left in many of the burnt-out places.

Lack of water isn’t helping. LA like most of the southwest has had water problems for decades. Those problems are now coming back to bite.

Power outages also aren’t helping. The numbers reported for power outages are chaotic, and increasing with time.

Something else isn’t helping, either. America’s spectator politics are as destructive as ever in a crisis. In a classic American political stupor, not much seems to be happening.

LA needed help 2 days ago.

Where is it?

Why wasn’t it in the air 24 hours ago?

They need support on the ground.

Use the air force, engineers, spitballs, whatever.

They do NOT need smug little press releases.  

Canada has already sent help with water bombers. Pretty nice of them, given somebody’s brainless recent comments.

Doesn’t look like the political USeless of A is doing much if anything.

There are some unimpressive mutterings in the news from 12 hours ago. Not real support, just FEMA grants and Biden is apparently trying to deliver some assistance.

So another country is already sending practical help, and the USA isn’t?

There must be more to it than that, surely.

This slowness and comatose response may turn out to be worse than the fires.

Hurricane Katrina didn’t do New Orleans any favors, but the aftermath was arguably worse and went on for many years.

This could be LA’s Hurricane Katrina, festering on into the next decade. Not too reassuring, is it?  A few billion have just gone up in smoke, and it’s not going to get better with talk.

I’m Australian. The LA fires have an unholy look of being far too much like our big fires in 2018. Lack of action wasn’t an option. Every second is critical with such big fires. There is no excuse for slowness.

There is no time for stuffing about with anything but fighting the fires.

Stop talking and do your jobs for a change.

Good luck, LA.

In this article:Federal aid for fire releive, LA fires 2025
Avatar photo
Written By

Editor-at-Large based in Sydney, Australia.

You may also like:

Elon Musk has provoked anger in Germany over his comments on the country's politics Elon Musk has provoked anger in Germany over his comments on the country's politics

Tech & Science

France urges European Commission to be firm against Musk interference

Asked whether X could be banned in Europe, Barrot replied that such a mechanism to close a platform "is laid out in our laws."

14 hours ago
Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa warns of 'dangerous times ahead' after social media giant Meta ended its US fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa warns of 'dangerous times ahead' after social media giant Meta ended its US fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram

World

Nobel winner Ressa tells AFP ‘dangerous times’ ahead after Meta ends US fact-checking

Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa warns of 'dangerous times ahead' after social media giant Meta ended its US fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram...

23 hours ago
Even as Trump ally Elon Musk goaded European leaders, the European Commission -- the EU's digital watchdog -- has tried to stay out of the fray Even as Trump ally Elon Musk goaded European leaders, the European Commission -- the EU's digital watchdog -- has tried to stay out of the fray

Business

Can EU stand up to belligerent Big Tech in new Trump era?

Zuckerberg accused Europe of passing an "ever increasing number of laws institutionalising censorship."

19 hours ago
Visitors from the United States and dozens of other countries now face a £10 ($12.50) fee to enter the UK Visitors from the United States and dozens of other countries now face a £10 ($12.50) fee to enter the UK

Business

US, Canadian and Australian travellers now face UK entry fee

Visitors from the United States and dozens of other countries now face a £10 ($12.50) fee to enter the UK - Copyright AFP JAM...

22 hours ago