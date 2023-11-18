Connect with us

Op-Ed: How to lose $44 billion – X anti-Semitism has advertisers pulling out

This is running a business? You’re kidding.
Published

The ability to make voice or video calls through X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is considered part of Elon Musk's vision of turning it into an 'everything app' along the lines of WeChat - Copyright AFP/File Alain JOCARD

Most billionaires let experts run things. They let things run smoothly. That’s why they’re still billionaires. In what must be the most glaring case of misreading a market in history, Musk is doing the opposite. IBM had already pulled out after an anti-Semitic post appeared next to one of its ads. Now there’s a queue of major league advertisers forming to ditch the platform.

Musk has endorsed a “replacement theory” post. Replacement theory is the theory that Jews and non-whites want to replace the white race. It’s the sort of theory that makes you think that chicken diarrhea must be worse than we think.

By the way – You could replace this futile culture with a Kleenex, and nobody would notice.

Back on topic – It’s box office for the least worthwhile market on Earth, though. Musk has made a business call and is now getting the inevitable hostile feedback from people who actually exist.

When do these pseudo-media guys realize that it’s a very small demographic making a lot of noise?

It’s like a TV show. 20 million people watch a show. 3 people write in complaining. They pretend it’s a market sample, and so they cancel the show. Then they put on a show produced by their little friend who has a phone and would like some money. It’s called Peasant Media for you trivia buffs.  

Mind you, Idiot Sector Marketing is exactly like that. You just pander to the morons. Kept FOX “News” going for years, and didn’t that work out well?

Musk should know a lot better. He bought a healthy if neurotic business making $4.5 billion per year. He should have been listening to the predictions of just about everybody regarding these posts.

He didn’t.

He ignored years of tweaking the site to make it bearable. He ignored the advertisers to the point they didn’t like it and voted with their money. He ignored the fact that these all-time serial nutcase losers crash everything they touch.

This is the result. He doesn’t even have the luxury of changing his mind. He can’t reposition the brand without admitting he’s wrong. That’s not likely to happen. He even said the advertisers were pulling to “save face”. That won’t be forgotten or forgiven.

Worse by far is the fact that he’s made it clear that he’s incredibly vulnerable to competition from damn near anyone or anything. If Facebook had a working brain cell, they’d reboot their option as a standalone. They know how to do it on a global scale, too.

If you were to do an actual valuation on “X”, I wonder what it’d look like? $44 billion? No. It couldn’t. Not with that loss of projected revenue, unpaid bills, unpaid fines, etc.

