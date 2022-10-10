Op-Ed: How the world sees US mid-terms — BS vs babble or Old Stone Age vs New

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among a group of staunchly progressive Democrats poised for gains in seats and influence in November 2022. — © AFP Olga MALTSEVA

The apparently endless, directionless, stupid, underachieving obscenity called US politics is having mid-term elections in November. Any resemblance to dull-witted homicidal maniacs opening a hot dog stand is coincidental.

American politics has achieved what no war or Depression could do. It has created an idea-less, retrograde, impoverished, hideously neglected America. Above all, it has created an idiotic America, turning Congress into a Chamber of Commerce for Cretins.

Nothing is too trivial to derail America these days. Every noun in the language is an excuse for hysteria. From Boom Time America, where (almost) everyone had the highest living standard in the world to a monotonous coast to coast crime scene with 300 million victims has been the trajectory.

Rotting infrastructure, failing education, housing and health systems, DIY poverty, it’s a tapestry of septic situations. More news time is devoted to fiction than fact by any multiples. Micro-minorities are far more important than those 300 million people.

From the outside, it’s a strange look:

Consider this view:

The technologically most advanced, richest, country in the world looks like a homeless camp.

The century-old infrastructure is literally falling to pieces as usual.

The Rust Belt turned into a murderously expensive noose, and nobody noticed.

The one and only tax policy is to give tax cuts to people who don’t pay tax.

Costs for basics are absurd, and far out of reach of younger generations.

It has taken decades to drag the US minimum wage up to the Western standards of 40 years ago.

Pathological weaklings and liars are entrusted with vast amounts of public money.

After 20 years of this relentless drivel, the Good Old Days are further away than ever.

The contenders

The polarized US is a weird thing indeed. The two sides are in total contrast. You’d think the choices were clear enough. Thanks to the miracle of 24/7 omni-babble, however, they’re not.

Republicans – According to these conservatives, everyone else is a leftie. That’s mainly because they’ve gone so far to the right that everyone else has to be a leftie. Intolerance and ignorance are the visible qualifications for office. Four years of Trump was enough to convince the world there’s nobody to talk to on the Republican side. The competent people were driven out. According to this party, the only option on any subject is civil war. Against whom or what is anyone’s guess. You can’t shoot national stupidity.

Democrats – For a progressive party, the Democrats are unique in world terms. They rarely if ever deliver a clear picture of their objectives or how to achieve them as a party. There’s no “would you like cheaper health care” or “would you like to live in an actual building” coming from this source. They have the added disadvantage of appealing to people who can actually read and write. The blue sky quotient is way too high for these people.

Both sides –

Pandering to plutocratic psychopaths and noisy nobodies is a bad habit. Particularly when these “communities” are expecting 5000% payback on donations.

Deliverables are a non-topic. Thanks to the paleontology of Congress, delivering anything at all is now largely a matter of chance.

Most of America’s worst problems are simply matters of compliance. The problems are actually illegal, take decades to fix (see Flint, Michigan for details) and the one thing nobody is insisting upon is compliance.

Fixing anything is unlikely at best. The travesty called SCOTUS is entrenched rather than finding better options. “Free exercise thereof” as in the First Amendment is already being severely compromised.

Young voters – Why should Millennials or Gen Z believe a word from anyone? These guys can’t even afford to be naïve. The only thing they can be sure of is that absolutely nobody is interested in their issues.

To achieve what?

That’s the question nobody’s asking. There’s no point in asking it. “Social sclerosis” is feeding on itself. The future is a non-topic. You’re more likely to get a lecture on the morality of your 401(k) than any guidance on future risks. You greedy immoral socialist capitalist, you.

All of which leaves the world with a question – What the hell does America think it’s achieving? Doesn’t look like much.

Eventually, they’ll probably just turn the dump previously known as the USA into a theme park. Bozo Land, perhaps?

_____________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.