Op-Ed: Housing prices, interest rates, and the Doctrine of Unaffordability will be deadly for future generations

Sydney Australia is arguably the epitome of the massive rise in housing prices worldwide. The current theory is that Sydney house prices rise $1100 per day. There’s a very ugly global image of the future now emerging, and it’s already doing damage.

Even in a very rich country, big price rises and low interest rates have created a lot of problems. Access to the kind of money required to buy a house is getting much trickier and harder by degrees.

Background: Decades of housing price rises

The history of price rises in Sydney relative to the current price regime is well worth a look in context because it reflects a global trend. In 1990, the median price for a house in Sydney was around $200,000. That was pretty much affordable for anyone. The current median price is about $745,000, which is very much a low end compared to top bracket suburbs.

Wages, except for the very top brackets, haven’t exactly risen by nearly 400% over that time. Over roughly the same period, net wage growth has been going backward. This factors in things like ridiculous increases in the price of energy, health, etc. but it’s unclear exactly how well these added costs are rationalized relative to wages.

Interest rates

The other factor in housing is of course low-interest rates. Since 2001, interest rates have been at incredibly low levels, even negative rates. That’s supported the rise in prices, which are now “affordable” compared to the much higher rates of the past.

With lower rates, people could afford to borrow more, driving prices up. Simple enough, you’d think. It wasn’t, and isn’t. Many investors got caught up in the fatal mix of margins and cash flow. You could buy a portfolio, then find you couldn’t afford the payments. That’s caused quite a few casualties in the investment market.

To make things a lot nastier for investors, many were advised to buy, then basically bankrupted due to overcommitment. The big housing gold rush ran over a lot of people that way.

Sellers, too, didn’t necessarily go unscathed. Your $200,000 house may now be worth $745,000, but after selling you’d have to buy in to a superheated market on the market’s terms. Even basic downsizing takes a bit of planning in this environment.

Bear in mind – This isn’t an ignorant market. Buyers and sellers generally aren’t incompetent, or stupid. People do make big money in this market. They’re typically wary and well aware of the risks of getting into any soaring price bracket. (Top brackets are often the first to nosedive, too.) Property folklore in Australia centers on tales of risk as much as rewards.

The rental market also took a huge hit as a result of the price rises. Rental properties pay for the investments. As those investments got bigger, so did rents. Rents now account for a very much increased proportion of income.

The rent, however, unlike the past, doesn’t really balance the cost of a mortgage. It’s not “wasted money” if you could never afford the mortgage anyway. This should be sounding very familiar to anyone who lives in a Western nation.

The Doctrine of Unaffordability

The Doctrine of Unaffordability seems to be based on nothing more sophisticated than gouging people with no financial choices. Price rises have gone from irresponsible and myopic to insane and malicious in the same time frame. Big costs for education, housing, and health hit the entire society.

If you can’t afford to get the skills, your income is sunk.

If you can’t afford housing, you just pay whatever you can afford as rent.

If you can’t get proper coverage, you get hit with massive health costs you can’t afford.

Net result, no money, sooner or later, probably sooner. Not quite what you’d call good economic practice, and understandable enough even for the generic corporate boneheads.

The future is looking very shaky by any possible standards

Bear in mind that’s just the way things are now, with even the basic theory of income values falling to bits. The original theory of minimum wage was that a single income could support a family. That idea supported the postwar generations very well.

As usual with any economic system that works, the next stage is to demolish that system. Starting with planned obsolescence and the absurd user pays jingles, incomes eroded. The people who paid for the infrastructure got to watch that infrastructure given to private interests. That included huge public revenue cash cows being handed over to people who never pay tax. This was an “ideology”, remember, so it must be great.

Wages rise with the speed of a constipated rock, grudgingly, and against a lot of opposition. Incomes vs costs is a losing battle for most people. A previous society of highly skilled, relatively affluent people is now a society of hyper-stressed bill-paying robots. Quality of life has been destroyed on a routine basis.

…All of which is how these future generations are faced with a heavy caliber price gun aimed at their heads.

There are very real, very visible big problems coming their way:

Access to skills and income levels : Severely diminished.

: Severely diminished. Access to finance: Equally diminished.

Equally diminished. Access to housing: Effectively destroyed.

Effectively destroyed. Access to health: Severely compromised for no reason at all.

Severely compromised for no reason at all. Access to employment: About to get destroyed. Most of the jobs of the lower income brackets will cease to exist soon enough thanks to automation and changing workplace environments. So they won’t get credit, let alone mortgages, the way people do now.

About to get destroyed. Most of the jobs of the lower income brackets will cease to exist soon enough thanks to automation and changing workplace environments. So they won’t get credit, let alone mortgages, the way people do now. Financial security: Non-existent in practice. Even with a bit of money, say a million, a couple of financial hits can kill.

Non-existent in practice. Even with a bit of money, say a million, a couple of financial hits can kill. Quality of life: Ridiculously low. (You can wax lyrical about “the past” all you want, and much good it will do you, but that quality of life was based on affordability, not sentiment.)

The denouement of the Doctrine of Unaffordability – Credit meltdown

There’s a very grim emerging picture for the famously insular 1% in this mix. The credit market is notoriously unstable in times of stress. The overriding impression is that the market is corrupt by definition, anyway. Credit is like an explosive when anything goes wrong.

These future generations won’t have the money to enter the market to any extent. What they get from their parents and grandparents will be “diluted wealth” at inflation-infected rates.

Property values will be hit like never before, except maybe the Black Death. Imagine what would happen if major banks and other credit providers went bust. It’d be chaos.

Let’s not get too cute about this. Property owners don’t like losing. They’ll fight for every cent. In this case, however, they can’t win, because the market has effectively committed suicide with its own unbelievably stupid pricing and finance structuring.

Asset credit values would be totally annihilated in this scenario. It’d make 2010 look like a milk and cookies exercise. Banks and credit providers are borrowers, too. They borrow based on assets. If they can’t borrow, they can’t lend. The credit cycle is disrupted, maybe beyond repair. You’d need a new set of lenders and borrowers who could afford to borrow. Big defaults, a market which can’t afford to borrow, you name it; the end is visible.

The advice is this: Get affordable products on the market and undo the gouging effect. Either that or start looking for a grave while you can still afford one.