Op-Ed: Hey Sportsbet – Trump says Ukraine has been ‘obliterated’. See any betting options?

At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump said he could bring an end to wars 'with a telephone call', without offering details as to how - Copyright AFP Patrick T. Fallon

Apparently, Trump doesn’t follow the news. His current views about the Russo-Ukrainian war have been duly sprinkled all over the world. After 8 years of wasting humanity’s time, he will also make a deal to stop the war.

It doesn’t look like anyone’s disagreeing with him, either. This statement was evidently met with the usual apathy we’ve come to admire so much.

This raises a question: Is it possible for the betting sector to monetize Trump’s media statements? After the downright mystic pet-eating revelations, there could be some value in these sage pronouncements.

Topics of betting could be:

How gutless will the American media be on a given statement? Even The New York Times and Washington Post are being so soft on Trump it’s almost unbelievable. I’m seriously considering ending a subscription I’ve had for 20 years. You can’t talk about a threat to democracy and just sit there twiddling your thumbs. Neither of them covered this statement. He’s even threatened to “prosecute Google for showing bad stories about him”, whatever that’s supposed to mean. He’s not threatening the NYT or WP.

How much coverage will a statement get? You could break it down into amount of verifiable media coverage on any particular statement.

How right or wrong will the statements be? You could break that down into categories like fictional, just plain wrong, or made up. At least that way the fact-checkers could make some money.

For example – What are the odds on the following words appearing in a speech or interview:

Radical 1/1

Leftist 1/1

Marxist 1/1

Communist1/1

Socialist 1/1

Cats, dogs, gerbils, etc. 1/l0

Immigrants 1/1

Taxes 1/1

Trump merchandise 1/500

Negative media coverage 1/1

DJT media stock price 5000/1

Poverty 1/l000

Homelessness 1/l000

Health 1/500

Education 1/1000

Housing 1/1000

Cost of living 500/1

Bail bond 5000/1

Stormy Daniels 5000/1

White House papers 5000/1

Anything not related to current American human realities 1/1

Various indictments 5000/1

GOP finances 10,000/1

It’s a wide mix of subjects, so you could win big.

This is it, win lose, or draw. He won’t be around in 2028 whatever happens. This election is Trump’s last throw of the dice. My bet would be Snake Eyes.