Op-Ed: Has Russia’s eastern attack started? You’d never guess from media coverage

A Reuters message said blithely that “several” Russian attacks in the east had been repelled. This is after weeks of regrouping and much pondering about Russia’s next move. There were no headlines, no great apparent interest, just this couple of sentences.

The east is now the focus of what may be Russia’s last chance to salvage some pride and credibility. They’re already beaten; this is the very slight chance to get some bargaining chips in the form of territory. The generally accepted theory is that Russian troops will attack in a pincer movement to surround Ukrainian forces in the Donbas.

Meanwhile, yet another Russian convoy, this time only 13km long, not 60km, is approaching. The usual menagerie of Russian armor, trucks and miscellaneous vehicles is scattered along a single road, making for great satellite information, but not much else but target practice for the Ukrainians.

If this fragmented, scattergun/whatever imagery falls short of any sort of coherent picture of the situation, there are reasons for that. Not good reasons, but they are reasons.

Without wishing to be bitchy to correspondents on the ground, this coverage is lacking in surprising ways. Coverage is superficial in some very odd ways. You don’t have to be Shakespeare to get some decent meaning into military information, however few words you condescend to use, but you could at least try.

(To be fair, not all coverage is as godawful as the average – CNN and others routinely use experts like General Petraeus, other ex-military and CIA analysts to deliver depth. The trouble is that most coverage is more like a weather report, adding those ever-so-useful almost-wannabe-ADHD snippets to small pieces of information to deliver an informational jigsaw puzzle. My point is that if this really is the start of a major escalation leading to World War 3, don’t people deserve a bit more basic information?)

Got a clue? Maybe not.

Russia’s spectacular lack of success in so many futile engagements is obvious. Much less obvious from coverage is the fact that the areas Russia has taken you see on the maps have no real military value. Geopolitics, not military competence, means they have to stay in those places. They’re literally holding empty spaces. This is as near to even the illusion of success as Russia can get.

Basic military ignorance pervades much of the media coverage. There must be some sort of editorial nicety which has so many media outlets singing the same stunningly uninformative songs. Insights are few in this chatter.

For instance – The Russian behavior and tactics at all levels come chapter and verse from WW2. They are literally doing nothing new. Their antiquated strategic and tactical operations are stagnant at best and often suicidal.

Even the supposed eastern pincer attack is basically a rework of the attack on Stalingrad to cut off the German Sixth Army. This rather banal idea flies in the face of just about all possible combat realities in Ukraine. Not least of those realities is that Ukrainians are extremely mobile and easily able to avoid such a ponderous attack if necessary. The Ukrainians are also well within their support framework, unlike the Germans.

There’s been a lot of coverage regarding the issue that the Russians are calling up reservists to plug the gaping holes in combat strength. Fair enough; it’s news. These recalled guys are not frontliners, though, by any possible stretch of the imagination. They need time to retrain, and time is something Russia no longer has in this war.

Nor are the next class of conscripts likely to be any more combat effective. There will be far fewer experienced troops to train them, to start with. Rust and lack of training mean they simply won’t be able to function in a high-intensity combat environment.

A clue – Russia has gone from actual strength to trying to achieve the illusion of strength. The outcome is inevitable. It may take months, but the machine is breaking down at fundamental levels and can’t be repaired.

The other, largely ignored, side of the strategic equation is that the Ukrainians are now far stronger than they were. Initially, they had to use most of their forces in fighting for Kyiv. That situation no longer applies. These troops are now much more experienced and combat effective, too.

The elimination of the attack on Kyiv means the Ukrainians can now bring far more strength to bear on the east and south. Any Russian offensive can expect a deep, agile defense and effective countermoves. That’s hardly a recipe for Russian success, particularly when most of their mobility has already been trashed and carted off by Ukrainian tractors.

Unforgivable lack of information – What about the Ukrainians sent to Russia?

On a much more unforgivable level, the large numbers of Ukrainians deported to Russia are receiving attention but information about their whereabouts is hardly clear. They could be in gulags, for all anyone knows. It’s highly unlikely that Russia has made any sort of provision for moving large numbers of people anywhere.

There’s also no information about their situation, health, or anything else. Again, Russia has simply vanished these people, Stalin-style with just a few random bleatings internationally. Mainstream media has long since lost the ability to hold even Western politicians to account for anything at all. How effective could this geriatric rest home of information be in a real Holocaust-lookalike situation?

(Thanks so much, FOX, for single-handedly destroying the effectiveness and credibility of news media. You’re real assets, aren’t you? Why the hell do you think the news is supposed to be about more than lunatic QAnon hicks and other trash in politics?)

Not a pretty picture, is it?

Those who think they can get away with anything will try anything. That’s exactly what Russia is doing. It’s no thanks to politics-addled Western media that they’re not getting away with it. The Ukrainians are doing that job.

Russia is breaking every law it can find, including even the theory of human decency. The only way to stop that is with severe, fatal, military defeat, massive penalties, and punishments. They just ignore anything else.

That’s why this coverage needs to be so thorough. The facts must be visible, not just implied info in a few seconds of sound bytes. Russia’s own pitiful disinformation campaign has got nowhere, but omissions are giving them credibility. That has to end, ASAP.

