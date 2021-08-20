Op-Ed: Guess who the Lt. Governor of Texas is blaming for the surge in Covid cases in his state

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and FEMA officials, attends a briefing on the continuing Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts, during a meeting in the Signature Flight Support facility at Dallas Love Field, Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in Dallas, Texas. Source - Official White House Photograph by Andrea Hanks. Public Domain

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is coming under fire for a Thursday night appearance on Fox News in which he claimed that African Americans who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus are the reason for the surge in COVID-19 infections across the nation.

Actually, I am getting fed up with the name-calling and the blame game being perpetrated by the likes of Texas and Florida government leaders, especially when outright racist remarks are made by idiots who wouldn’t know a coronavirus from a snake if it bit them in the ass.

And the really disgusting thing is that a nationally known media outlet allowed this joke of an interview to be viewed by the public. And we already know that Fox News is the mouthpiece for the Trump Republican Party.

“The Covid is spreading, particularly most of the numbers are with the unvaccinated, and the Democrats like to blame Republicans on that,” Patrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview Thursday night.

“Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. Last time I checked, over 90 percent of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties, so it’s up to the Democrats to get … as many people vaccinated.”

Of course, we should remember that Patrick told Fox News on August 6 that the Biden administration can’t “lecture” states on COVID while the border crisis worsens and infected migrants are released into local communities.

The Facts versus lies being told by Patrick

However, according to the Texas Department of Health Services, African Americans make up about 13 percent of the state population and about 16 percent of cases, while whites and Hispanics, who make up more than 80 percent of the population, have accounted for about 70 percent of all the coronavirus cases in the state.

According to The Hill, Patrick told Ingraham that Democrats are “doing nothing for the African American community,” while Republicans are “encouraging people” who want the vaccine to take it. But he added, “We respect the fact if they don’t want the vaccination, we’re not going to force it on them. That’s their individual right.”

And Patrick says Texas is showing respect to Black Americans by casting blame on them for something that is hurting all of us? Patrick defended his remarks in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday, accusing “Democrat social media trolls” of “fanning the flames of their lies.”

Well, pardon me for saying, but I believe he has his information A** backward.

“Making a statement that casts blame on a racial or ethnic minority for the spread of disease is a well-known racist trope that predates most of us,” Jorge Caballero, a former instructor at the Stanford University School of Medicine, told The Washington Post. “People are already getting hurt by this virus, and it makes absolutely no sense for us to add insult to injury.”

We have to come together as a nation and quit this constant hate-filled rhetoric. I hate to say this, but truly, this bull crap is being pushed on all of us by a small minority of Republican lawmakers, and I really can’t figure out why – other than to keep everyone upset.