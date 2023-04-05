Op-Ed: Fraud is a crime. Trump is not Jesus. Join the dots 

Dozens of Donald Trump supporters gathered outside the Manhattan court ahead of his unprecedented court appearance - Copyright AFP/File Kerem Yücel

Trump gets more media time than global disasters and the deaths and maiming of tens of thousands of people. He’s one of the least interesting alleged people on Earth. Everything is all about him, according to him. He’s a DIY fossil, representing nothing at all. He pleads not guilty to the current indictment.

Sick, dumbed-down, rotting, impoverished, broke America can’t get enough of it. If he’s the answer, what the hell was the question?

Meanwhile, back at the nuthouse:

The trial has produced a whine of MAGA/QAnonisms. Marjorie Taylor Greene came along to the arraignment and spouted the clichés. Anyone who’s been watching the circus for the last 6 years could have written that speech without getting out of bed.

The right-wing side of America is claiming to be surprised that someone got charged with fraud. The allegation is that business records were falsified. It’s basic law.

…But apparently, that’s enough to compare Trump to Jesus.

May I point out that Jesus wasn’t arrested for business fraud connected to paying hush money to a porn star?

Or is that getting too technical?

Meanwhile, fraud, which is one of America’s major industries, is a criminal offense. There’s nothing specifically political about fraud, real or imagined. It’s about moving money around. Either a crime was committed or it wasn’t. People get jailed for it all the time.

Either you have law, or you don’t. Republicans have been the “tough on crime” party for decades. They’ve never actually done anything about it, of course. It was under Reagan that modern gang culture emerged. Trump did nothing whatsoever about crime; didn’t even mention it.

So are they saying someone accused of a crime shouldn’t even be charged? That’d be very popular with the organized crime vote, right? Smart guys. A country quite literally being killed by rampant crime should never apply laws. Particularly not apply them to someone who writes in all caps and never shuts up on any subject he knows nothing about. Sure.

The way MAGA, Trump, QAnon, and the Evangeliars work, it’s an easy call. Whatever the case, you simply believe that there was no crime.

Therefore you’re right about everything, as usual.

… The same way you know more than scientists, doctors, immunologists, sociologists, economists, criminologists, and people who can read and write. Must be tough finding space in the glove compartment for all those Nobel Prizes awarded to the GOP, MAGA, QAnon, etc. It’s a rare case of conformist stupidity being more important than survival instincts.

A little more to the point – Like everything else about Trump, this is a PR thing. Everything relevant is submerged under the fecal tide of right wing babble. If he had actually shot someone on Fifth Avenue, they’d be calling him the Lone Ranger.

That’s exactly how dumbed-down America has become. It’s a sort of built-in insult to all Americans.

“Truth, justice and…” What, exactly?

America, there was a time when you could finish that sentence.

