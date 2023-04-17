Op-Ed: FOX vs Dominion trial delayed, but the future of polarized America is on trial

Protestors outside Fox News, which is being sued for $1.6 billion by Dominion Voting Systems - Copyright AFP Stefani Reynolds

The unexplained delay in hearing the FOX vs Dominion case hasn’t made the lawsuit any less explosive. This case could affect many partisan media outlets and pundits, and a lot depends on the outcome.

This case has gone from a media spat to an ideological crusade in one sense. FOX’s pro-Trump stance and political bias are now the basis for a serious defamation suit. Spreading the election fraud myth led to accusations regarding Dominion’s core business.

FOX says Dominion “cherry-picked coverage” to make its defamation case, adding that the suit was an “assault on the free press”. Dominion says FOX’s conduct was “damaging to American democracy” and “must be held accountable”.

FOX is basically saying that the defamation suit was fabricated. Dominion is saying that it was in fact defamed, as well as the added reference to FOX’s role in political coverage.

It’s way too easy to be cynical here. FOX News is now largely and solely famous as a vehicle for one side of US politics. “Free press” presumably means what you want it to mean. An assault can also be selectively interpreted.

On the other side, damage to American democracy, due to election interference and bizarre ideological positions, is already severe. Where do you start, and with whom, when it comes to holding anyone accountable?

American media as a whole is simply not held to any standards, even its own. This is a defamation case based entirely on this almost complete lack of standards and legal obligations upon media. America has been hideously polarized by media far more than by any ideological differences. In a way, the future of polarized America is on trial.

A court case, not common sense or any sense of responsibility, is the only way to enforce those standards. It’s a pitiful example of America’s near-senile approach to its most important checks and balances.

The stakes are extremely high. Right-wing media has made a lot of money out of partisan politics since the Obama election. Careerist trolls are doing nicely, thanks for asking. This lawsuit could derail the gravy train.

FOX News may or may not care about its journalistic credibility, editorial standards, integrity, or whatever. Does anyone care? Your image is what you make it. The big point here is that a statement has landed them in a $1.6 billion lawsuit. That lawsuit could trigger further lawsuits across the polarized political spectrum. If you’re thinking that could get very expensive and very time-consuming, bingo; it can, and it will.

The last thing anyone needs regarding this lawsuit is trial by media. Ironically, this case needs to be accurately and clearly assessed. Even a settlement can’t do that; it would leave important legal issues unresolved.

Dominion is protecting its core business. It has a serious stake in this issue. Derogatory statements, like mud, can stick. Its credibility is a primary asset. Dominion says it has lost contracts as a result of FOX coverage.

Despite much legal hooha about proving FOX acted maliciously, the major issue remains as to whether these statements are false or not. Defamation is defamation. It doesn’t particularly matter whether the statements were malicious or frivolous. If they were defamatory, there’s a case to answer.

Current information from the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal is that FOX made a late move to settle. Armageddon hasn’t quite arrived yet. The question is when partisan media will be legally obliged to deliver facts.

FOX vs Dominion trial delayed, but the future of polarized America is on trial

The unexplained delay in hearing the FOX vs Dominion case hasn’t made the lawsuit any less explosive. This case could affect many partisan media outlets and pundits, and a lot depends on the outcome.

This case has gone from a media spat to an ideological crusade in one sense. FOX’s pro-Trump stance and political bias are largely responsible for a serious defamation suit. Spreading the election fraud myth led to accusations regarding Dominion’s core business.

FOX says Dominion “cherry-picked coverage” to make its defamation case, adding that the suit was an “assault on the free press”. Dominion says FOX’s conduct was “damaging to American democracy” and “must be held accountable”.

Both allegations are serious enough. FOX is basically saying that the defamation suit was fabricated. Dominion is saying that it was in fact defamed, as well as the added reference to FOX’s role in political coverage.

It’s way too easy to be cynical here. FOX News is now largely and solely famous as a vehicle for one side of US politics. “Free press” presumably means what you want it to mean. An assault can also be selectively interpreted.

On the other side, damage to American democracy, due to election interference and bizarre ideological positions, is already severe. Where do you start, and with whom, when it comes to holding anyone accountable?

American media as a whole is simply not held to any standards, even its own. This is a defamation case based entirely on this almost complete lack of standards and legal obligations upon media. America has been hideously polarized by media far more than by any ideological differences. In a way, the future of polarized America is on trial.

A court case, not common sense or any sense of responsibility, is the only way to enforce those standards. It’s a pitiful example of America’s near-senile approach to its most important checks and balances.

The stakes are extremely high. Right-wing media has made a lot of money out of partisan politics since the Obama election. Careerist trolls are doing nicely, thanks for asking. This lawsuit could derail the gravy train.

FOX News may or may not care about its journalistic credibility, editorial standards, integrity, or whatever. Does anyone care? Your image is what you make it. The big point here is that a single statement has landed them in a $1.6 billion lawsuit. That lawsuit could trigger further lawsuits across the polarized political spectrum. If you’re thinking that could get very expensive and very time-consuming, bingo; it can, and it will.

The last thing anyone needs regarding this lawsuit is a trial by the media. Ironically, this case needs to be accurately and clearly assessed. Even a settlement can’t do that; it would leave important legal issues unresolved.

Dominion is protecting its core business. It has a serious stake in this issue. Derogatory statements, like mud, can stick. Its credibility is a primary asset. Dominion says it has lost contracts as a result of FOX coverage.

Despite much legal hooha about proving FOX acted maliciously, the major issue remains as to whether these statements are false or not. Defamation is defamation. It doesn’t particularly matter whether the statements were malicious or frivolous. If they were defamatory, there’s a case to answer.

Current information from the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal is that FOX made a late move to settle. Armageddon hasn’t quite arrived yet. The question is when partisan media will be legally obliged to deliver facts.

_____________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.