Op-Ed: AI vs Democracy — The Zeitgeist of the early 21st century.

Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been increasingly present in everyday life for decades, but the launch of the conversational robot ChatGPT marked a turning point in its perception — © AFP/File Camille LAFFONT

The sheer volume of news about the fear of AI is unquantifiable. Arguments vary from the “nothing to see here” level to not-very specific technical reasons for and against. Predictions range from extinction and massive job losses to “everything’s fine here in the dunghill”.

Zealously overlooked in this rather useless talkfest is human reality. 23 years of wars, disasters, environmental, social, and cultural decay don’t get a mention. Cost of living is causing a “poverty pandemic” someone occasionally condescends to mention.

…So, apparently, on this basis people shouldn’t worry about AI? The same political and economic culture that has been destroying the world, eradicating jobs, and making life unaffordable can somehow be trusted with AI. What’s the basis for all this suddenly naïve optimism?

The fear of AI in this multi-decade-long utterly insane socioeconomic meltdown is natural. Adding a totally unknown element to any situation naturally generates negativity. Adding it to an ongoing catastrophe doesn’t help.

Democracy itself is suffering, thanks largely to people who are the beneficiaries of democracy. The rich, the corrupt, political skanks, and the incredibly stupid are doing fine, thanks for asking.

Nobody else is. AI is seen as an implied or actual existential threat. It’s already being mismanaged, badly, and far too slowly.

No questions are being asked or answered:

How will AI affect government, commerce, health, etc?

Do you have a China-style surveillance society powered by AI?

How do you adapt to an AI-weighted job market?

How do you get the education you need to survive with AI?

How many careers and professions will become obsolete?

Are people needed in the workforce at all?

No piece of string could equal the sheer scale of issues raised by AI. This is an unplannable environment. Governments have made themselves largely irrelevant in terms of social issues. Deregulation has neutered their powers.

Governments have actually made themselves far less important over time. They’ve long since stopped “representing” the people. Their main reason for existence now seems to be to act as an eternal Santa Claus for the rich and the corrupt.

Ironically, governments are also where AI will make its biggest and widest splashes in human lives.

The possibilities of AI vs democracy are not exactly reassuring. For example, imagine:

An AI that targets government critics, opposition groups, or anyone else.

An AI that automatically marginalizes or deprives distinct social groups of their rights by denying access to those rights.

An AI-based justice system enforcing racial or other discriminatory laws.

An AI that targets “neurodivergent” people.

A forensic AI targeting specific individuals.

AI using personal information against people.

“Unofficial” AI doing those things but at arm’s length at the behest of a government, organized crime, terrorists, etc.

The whole trouble with AI is the back end of its erratically evolving tech. Anything can be turned into an AI operation, by anyone, sane or otherwise, at any time. There are no safeguards and no rules.

AI is going to force a rethink and reconfiguration of society like nothing since the invention of fire.

Can corporate or political culture be trusted with AI? There is no reason to believe they can.

That’s the real fear, and it’s fully justified.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.