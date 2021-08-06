Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Op-Ed: DeSantis plays the Pied-Piper, leading his state off a COVID-19 cliff

Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, Florida, gave Governor Ron DeSantis a new moniker this week as the resurgent coronavirus continued to wreak havoc.

Published

Healthccare worker Caryn Blair (R) administers a Covid-19 vaccine to Nicolas Gonzalez Marcelino at Florida Memorial University Vaccination Site in Miami Gardens. — ©AFP
Healthccare worker Caryn Blair (R) administers a Covid-19 vaccine to Nicolas Gonzalez Marcelino at Florida Memorial University Vaccination Site in Miami Gardens. — ©AFP

Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, Florida, gave Governor Ron DeSantis a new moniker this week as the resurgent coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on the state, describing him as the “pied piper” of COVID-19 who is “leading everybody off a cliff.”

Gelber came up with the term as Florida continued to set records for new cases and hospitalizations and deaths, even as the state led the nation in pediatric Covid admissions.

The Guardian reports that with the Delta variant spreading quickly, Florida, comprising just a bit over 6.0 percent of the nation’s population, accounted for one in five of the country’s new cases, recording 50,997 in three days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

“The governor has made it as difficult as possible to make people safe,” Gelber said on CNN Saturday. “He’s like the pied piper leading everybody off a cliff right now by letting them know that they don’t have to like the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], they don’t have to wear masks, that they can do whatever they want when we’re in the midst of an enormous pandemic.”

Rep. Carlos G. Smith

According to the Huffington Post, DeSantis on Friday signed an executive order banning schools from mandating masks for all students returning this month, despite the soaring cases that appear to be impacting younger people and children.

De Santis touted his order as “ensuring parents’ freedom to choose.” DeSantis said at a press conference after signing the order that he’s not masking his own young children. “I want to see my kids smiling. I want them having fun,” he said.

The GOP has fallen far from being a party of conservative values

We really don’t have great Republican leaders as we have had in the past – and this is possibly due to Donald Trump running his 2016 campaign by abandoning Republican establishment orthodoxy on issues like trade and government spending – in favor of a broader nationalist message that appealed to the “silent majority.

Jack Cocchiarella on Twitter

After Trump’s tenure in the White House, all we are left with is a bunch of empty shells of what were GOP lawmakers, who were turned into a Trump-worshipping, conspiracy-theorizing, science-rejecting death cult. And that is really sad because it is the voters who are being hurt.

The Florida governor is considered a role model for all GOP governors, according to Virginia’s GOP Chair Rich Anderson, reports Blue Virginia.us. Anderson calls DeSantis “the face of real leadership…that formed, built, and sustained America for all her people.”

If DeSantis is the face of the new Republican Party, and if his leadership is really what the “silent majority” is looking for, then following him and others like him off that proverbial cliff is their choice – it is just not mine.

In this article:Florida Governor, Leading people off a cliff, Pied Piper, Politics, Ron DeSantis
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

11 hours ago

World

Canada warns citizens about possible Hong Kong exit bans

Canada warned its citizens that Hong Kong authorities can prevent people leaving the city under a new law.

14 hours ago
No animal left behind: Kenya holds first national wildlife census No animal left behind: Kenya holds first national wildlife census

World

No animal left behind: Kenya holds first national wildlife census

The numbers of African savanna elephants have plunged by at least 60 percent during the last half-century, according to the International Union for Conservation...

20 hours ago

World

US making plans to reopen to fully vaccinated foreigners as China curbs travel

The United States plans eventually to begin allowing fully vaccinated foreigners back in.

24 hours ago