Op-Ed: DeSantis plays the Pied-Piper, leading his state off a COVID-19 cliff

Healthccare worker Caryn Blair (R) administers a Covid-19 vaccine to Nicolas Gonzalez Marcelino at Florida Memorial University Vaccination Site in Miami Gardens. — ©AFP

Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, Florida, gave Governor Ron DeSantis a new moniker this week as the resurgent coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on the state, describing him as the “pied piper” of COVID-19 who is “leading everybody off a cliff.”

Gelber came up with the term as Florida continued to set records for new cases and hospitalizations and deaths, even as the state led the nation in pediatric Covid admissions.

The Guardian reports that with the Delta variant spreading quickly, Florida, comprising just a bit over 6.0 percent of the nation’s population, accounted for one in five of the country’s new cases, recording 50,997 in three days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

“The governor has made it as difficult as possible to make people safe,” Gelber said on CNN Saturday. “He’s like the pied piper leading everybody off a cliff right now by letting them know that they don’t have to like the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], they don’t have to wear masks, that they can do whatever they want when we’re in the midst of an enormous pandemic.”

According to the Huffington Post, DeSantis on Friday signed an executive order banning schools from mandating masks for all students returning this month, despite the soaring cases that appear to be impacting younger people and children.

De Santis touted his order as “ensuring parents’ freedom to choose.” DeSantis said at a press conference after signing the order that he’s not masking his own young children. “I want to see my kids smiling. I want them having fun,” he said.

The GOP has fallen far from being a party of conservative values

We really don’t have great Republican leaders as we have had in the past – and this is possibly due to Donald Trump running his 2016 campaign by abandoning Republican establishment orthodoxy on issues like trade and government spending – in favor of a broader nationalist message that appealed to the “silent majority.

After Trump’s tenure in the White House, all we are left with is a bunch of empty shells of what were GOP lawmakers, who were turned into a Trump-worshipping, conspiracy-theorizing, science-rejecting death cult. And that is really sad because it is the voters who are being hurt.

The Florida governor is considered a role model for all GOP governors, according to Virginia’s GOP Chair Rich Anderson, reports Blue Virginia.us. Anderson calls DeSantis “the face of real leadership…that formed, built, and sustained America for all her people.”

If DeSantis is the face of the new Republican Party, and if his leadership is really what the “silent majority” is looking for, then following him and others like him off that proverbial cliff is their choice – it is just not mine.