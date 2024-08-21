Op-Ed: Civilization 7 release 11 February 2025 – The plugs have begun. Now the questions

One of the few visitors to the ancient Roman city of Leptis Magna in Libya looks at the Arch of Septimius Severus - Copyright AFP Mahmud TURKIA

Probably the most anticipated game release in decades, Civilization 7 is ready to roll. Everyone’s making a big deal about the console release, This is a traditional PC game for the sort of people who play it for days on end like me, so that’s a departure to start with.

The news about Civ 7 and the (mercifully literate) reviews are naturally stacking up fast. Firaxis and 2K reached out and got the people who do those useful gameplay style reviews, just as well.

Please note that this article is written by a longtime Civ player. A good game is enjoyable on any level, but with a favorite game, it’s possible to get downright oppressive when doing an op-ed.

You may need antihistamines to read it, but anaphylactic shock is the possibly better alternative.

I’ll try to avoid one of those irritating “a bit of background” things, but a bit of depth is required for understanding the Civilization series. Civ was originally a board game, I had that game too. Like many board games, it had the advantage of a clear range of basic mechanics and adapted and evolved well to video gaming.

When PC Civ first came out, it was hardcore gaming. IT people were raving about it, because it was very much cutting edge. It was completely unfamiliar compared to other strategy games. This game got the genuine interest of strategy players, almost immediately, and that’s hard to do.

The interest the game generated was truly far-reaching. Strategy players aren’t necessarily interested in sparkly stuff. A two-dimensional game narrative will get a lot of disdain. This is a unique gaming phenomenon; people commit a lot of time and effort to the game. (In my case, about 20 years and counting.)

That level of interest is what made Civ so big and generated a unique fan base.

That’s why when you mention Civ to a fan, you can expect a multi-hour conversation. It’s also why the sheer tension related to the release of Civ 7 has generated whole years of speculation and critiques.

The critical point to know about playing Civ is that it’s all about personal achievements for the players.

Winning isn’t anything like the whole story.

It’s your civilization. You decide what you think is good. You’re running an ongoing critique of yourself, and you have to win that, too.

Gameplay and beating situations make a great game. The game enables you as well as much as it fights you.

This is also why Civ players are difficult reviewers. We see the game in practical terms, and according to our play preferences.

So there.

This Civ is definitely NOT an effort to match Humankind. Civ doesn’t need to make any compromises. There are superficial, like Maybelline-level, occasional similarities. For the record – Humankind very definitely didn’t invent penalties for too many cities. That was already there back in Civ 2.

The only obvious similarity is that some of the graphics use that vintage of rendering. So what?

Otherwise, Civ 7 is familiar enough. It’s classic Civ with some very new mechanics like “crises” and the Ages mechanic. (Not much like Humankind either, because you just can’t play Civ that way.)

The most striking features of Civ 7 are the much-streamlined gameplay mechanics. Playability is obviously far less clunky and “procedural”.

The tech tree is about as simple as you can get. It will look very familiar to longtime Civ players. The card system is also still there, with culture-specific features and benefits for each civilization and a bit less “what does this do”?

In combat, they’ve solved the longstanding and thoroughly irritating unit stacking issue with army commanders and stronger combat resolution. You can effectively micromanage these battles.

The builders are gone. The builds are done automatically by the cities much like Civ 2 Test of Time, my favorite iteration of Civ so far. Hey, Firaxis – A Windows 11 version of that would be much appreciated.

Important, please note: You do need to watch the gameplay reviews to get a good understanding of how these things work.

Overall –

The look: Excellent and clean. Good zooms, and nice graphics in detail. The diorama effect on the map is highly effective and obviously running efficiently.

Core mechanics: Well within the existing framework, not much of an issue in terms of playability.

Text boxes and dropdowns: Grayscale is very much an acquired taste, agreed, but hardly the most important issue. I can understand the criticisms of Civ 7 but if you know the game it’s not a huge thing. Bigger icons on the tech tree, OK, fair enough.

UI: Comparatively uncluttered. You do need to learn where things are. All fixable, and probably will be fixed prior to release. For efficiency, maybe just crank up the scale.

Gameplay: Looks trustworthy. The overall improvements are very noticeable. Nobody wants to clunk around maps with huge armies, and that’s been solved. Most of Civ 7 looks very familiar.

Changing to different civs: Meh. I’m pretty indifferent to that, but there are a lot of options for mechanics.

“Influence”: This sort of mechanic can be annoying, but not a big deal.

City states: They’re no longer the local dummies, with more reach. That’s a plus. If you’ve ever had to deal with an enemy allied city state, you’ll appreciate how tricky that could be.

Civ AI: The usual source of criticism, Civ’s AI gets constant criticism with every new release. The interactions with leaders are based on setting up situations. Remember this includes speech as well as subtitles. Perhaps theatrical, but so what?

Now we need to look at the future. I’ll try not to write a book on this subject, but no promises.

Civ 7 looks like Mod Paradise simply because the gameplay running looks so good. Obviously, there will be a vast range of options for expansions. The question is how moddable the game will be for players setting up their own games.

This matters a lot when it’s a game like Civ which is so strong as a single player game. Can you build a game the way you want? Can you create the parameters for the game you want?

Where does Civ 7 go after the main game? Can it go anywhere?

Yes, it can.

If you’ve ever won a Civ game, dominating the world(s) you can have a great time just building your civilization.

Can you take your civilization into space and have an endless follow-up, randomly generating new worlds and challenges using the basic random map and maybe a bit of Beyond Earth mechanics? (Preferably without bringing the rest of humanity with you to infest the world?)

You could do the obvious and have a single-package expansion that allows you to mod like crazy. Modding is a lot of fun. I’ve modded games that were so tough that the AI couldn’t survive, so I had to turn it into a static passive player. I barely survived the first tests myself.

The thing about Civ is the sheer scale that’s possible. Your imagination can escape the grinding formulaic gameplay that makes games go stale.

You could reintroduce older games like Test of Time for a real smorgasbord of modding opportunities.

World War Whatever could happen, and us players wouldn’t even notice.

You can actually have fun.

Looks like Civ 7 can give the game the scope it needs. Years of happy play ahead.