Op-Ed: Chemical weapons usage far more likely with Syrian fighters in Ukraine

Syria’s 21 years long-stagnant war has seen combat deployment of chemical weapons for nearly a decade. The Russian-sponsored Syrian foreign fighters are probably able to fight in chemical war combat environments.

Given Russia’s total disregard for humanitarian considerations, the use of chemical weapons looks very likely. The equally total failure of Russian ground forces also means Russia is very probably looking for combat operations alternatives.

Modern chemical weapons include a range of very nasty options. These weapons can be delivered by air, drone, artillery, or missile forces. That said – the deployment of chemical weapons is complex. It’s highly unlikely that Russia’s conscript soldiers have anything like the training required to deliver them, let alone fight in a chemical warfare environment.

Hence the likely deployment of Syrian fighters. These aren’t “jihadi”. They’re more aptly described as “martyrs to money”. They don’t seem to mind destroying their own country or people. If anyone has profited from Syria’s hideous war, it’s these guys. They’ve been making good money for over a decade.

The realities of using chemical warfare in Ukraine

As a problem-solver, chemical weapons leave a lot to be desired:

These weapons aren’t really totally destructive.

Protective gear limits their effectiveness.

Distribution of chemical agents can quite literally be disrupted by a gust of wind.

The appearance of attackers wearing protective gear would instantly tell defenders what’s happening.

Russian artillery and missiles seem to include a lot of duds. These systems would routinely fail to deliver some chemical agents.

Russian standoff weapons are surprisingly inaccurate. Chemical agents delivered by these weapons would be equally dubiously accurate.

These weapons didn’t work decisively in Syria.

Accidents with chemical weapons operations are quite common.

The risks to defenders shouldn’t be underestimated:

Unprotected people are definitely at risk.

These weapons can blind and maim people.

Recovery from non-lethal incidents can take months.

Some chemical agents are persistent, and can contaminate large areas.

Chemical weapons are highly disruptive to combat operations.

The tactical situation is calling the shots

Russia can’t win in Ukraine. They know that. They can’t even pretend to win. The defenders in Kyiv outnumber and outfight the Russians by a considerable margin. Veteran Ukrainian expats and foreign volunteers are already in Kyiv.

Tactically, every millimetre close to Kyiv is looking like a disaster for the Russian forces. The Russians can’t support an encirclement. An encirclement would stretch their forces way too thin, with or without help from the stalled forces to the northeast of Kyiv. They don’t have the troops, the military talent, and rather obviously the guts to successfully besiege such a large city, let alone take it. They’re beaten, and unable to admit it.

Their casualties are looking like they might be even worse than estimates. There are several indicators that the Russians are scared. Their behavior is showing signs of panic. They’re attacking like lost tourists rather than anything vaguely resembling a coherent military force. The Russian forces are extremely undisciplined. They’re literally running away when opposed. Russian troops are also reported by civilians to be jumpy, firing at anything.

This isn’t the famous Red Army or anything like remotely like it, despite some Russian vehicles bizarrely flying the Soviet flag. It’s not Stalingrad, either. There’s a video of a Ukrainian soldier mockingly speaking excellent German trying gently to coax out Russian troops hiding in an AFV: “Good morning, Russian pig-soldiers…” Who’s intimidating whom, would you say?

The Syrian fighters are also being called in largely because the Russians obviously can’t even fight their own war. Putin’s figure of 16,000 Syrians is suspiciously like the numbers quoted for Ukrainian volunteers, too. It’s not an empty threat; but it’s not all that credible as a ground force option, either.

Where would the use of chemical weapons end?

If these weapons are deployed, Russia’s now utterly desperate tactical situation may make their use standard operations against towns for the foreseeable future. Russia simply doesn’t have the resources on the ground to win a conventional war in Ukraine.

(Even if they “win”, the Russians can’t stay in Ukraine. They can’t hold such a huge area in the face of such opposition, nor can they supply it. They may not even be able to pay the troops. Feeding them and supplying them with basics is also clearly a huge, if bafflingly stupid, problem.)

The problem is this:

Chemical weapons can kill large numbers of unprotected people.

The West has to face this reality and do something about it.

How many instances of chemical weapons use can be accepted? Where would it stop, if there’s no incentive to stop it? How many Ukrainians have to die before these weapons become a major escalation, anyhow?

A partial solution:

Get as much anti-chemical and anti-biowarfare protective and decontamination gear to Ukraine, ASAP.

As much military aid as possible to Ukraine should also be delivered ASAP. Russia’s threat to attack arms shipments is very hollow and remarkably stupid. What, they’re going to fire at every single vehicle in Ukraine? They’d be out of ammo in a week, and they can’t seem to hit anything, anyway.

Tell Russia that humanitarian corridors and human rights must be respected or military force will be used to enforce them.

The irony here is that Western military force could have exterminated this ridiculous Russian rabble a week ago. The Russian forces around Kyiv could be tidied up in a day or so.

The only reason Russia can even claim to be participating in this war of its own making is that the West didn’t deliver a sufficient deterrent. A lot of innocent people have died as a result. That situation needs to be rectified.

The bottom line – Get the hell out of Ukraine.

