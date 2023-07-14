Op-Ed: Cerberus heatwave hitting Europe – You’re about 5C from catastrophe

The prospect of severe, longer-term limits to traffic spells a new headache for the industries lined up on the banks of the Rhine - Copyright AFP/File STR

A massive heatwave called Cerberus is delivering unbearable temperatures in Europe. In 2022, the heat caused over 61,000 deaths in Europe. The effects are worst in southern Europe, with Spain recording 37C at 4AM on Wednesday.

The big 2022 European drought also continues, with significant disruption to waterways and food production. Water supplies are nearing critical levels, but demand may cause escalating shortages over time in reduced catchments.

There’s a lot of data measuring these events over time. Weather Online has plenty of historical statistics, and it’s quite interesting to compare minimum temperatures for Europe at this time of year. For example, the minimum temperatures for 1982 were 2C lower than 2023.

Minimum temperatures are “background” heat and occur at night. 2C is obviously above the legendary 1.5C degree target for stabilizing climate change. So the current background heat is 33% higher than the target. That means residual heat is higher.

The heatwave is also obviously subject to local conditions and the interaction with Atlantic and Mediterranean sea temperatures, also currently at very high levels. This also naturally affects rainfall, and in Europe’s case, the lack of it. The melt from the mountains is also not good and has been a major issue for the big European waterways.

The EU is of course looking for countermeasures, but the response seems slow, particularly after last year’s hideous heatwaves. These are clearly atypical weather patterns and nothing can be taken for granted. There’s no instant fix for this.

The drought in particular is extremely dangerous. The European drought is basically pretty weird. Big droughts tend to persist. In Australia, they can extend for most of a decade. That’s quite normal for Australia, but hardly normal for Europe. It would require a serious shift in weather patterns for Europe to be even remotely comparable to Australia.

Half a billion people are at immediate risk. At 50C, the heat would be catastrophic. That temperature is only 5C from the current temperatures. Is it so hard to imagine? Why?

These statistics are so straightforward there’s no room for debate. The water shortages and low river levels are not imaginary. The hits to food supplies are facts, not fiction. This is happening right now. No amount of ignorant drivel is going to change that.

There is no debate and there are no excuses. Fix it, or it will fix you.