Op-Ed: Australia’s CSIRO shows how privatization madness affects ‘public good’ science

© AFP

“Public good science” is short for “science conducted in the public interest”. This is the type of science which focuses on beneficial science, as distinct from purely commercial science. Some grim revelations from a former CSIRO scientist Prof David Karoly indicate the formerly highly respected agency is now dependent on private money for sourcing funding for research.

CSIRO is Australia’s national science agency. Prof Karoly’s story, sadly, represents a tidal level of global contamination of national sciences. The progressive infestation of core science by commercial interests is well-known in its euphemistic (and incorrect) form, “business and government working together”.

That’s fine, but the interests of business and government can’t be the same all the time. Sometimes they’re diametric opposites. In terms of public health, many commercial products, for example, are toxic and definitely not in the public interest or to the public benefit.

The main cause of this degradation of science is politics. America pioneered the process of corporate immunity to being held responsible for its endless disasters. It’s not just monotonously breaking laws and poisoning millions of people. …And they get away with it on a monotonous basis.

Pseudoscience created a career path for itself with this culture. Privately funded science is usually conducted for private ends, not public benefit. You can pay cretins to “prove” anything.

It’s also now an accepted culture that non-public-interest science is part of the political furniture. Climate change denial, pollution, general mismanagement of anything and everything; you name it. It’s all clothed in the shabby pseudoscience of whatever some lobby wants.

So when a public agency goes privately funded, you know what to expect. CSIRO is famous in Australia for generations of excellent work. Now we find that the agency, like everything else made meaningless by political conservatism, can’t or won’t do that public interest work anymore? Not unless someone else is making money out of it? How utterly predictable.

For those wondering:

Australia is very much a middle-class country, like most Western countries. Scientific talent is therefore not a high priority.

Conservatives are raised in suitably mindless privileged suburban battery environments, and go to overpriced private schools with abysmal academic and disciplinary records.

They then go into business, build nests out of smug stereotypes, and reproduce more idiots with the same basic values.

This is the Australian equivalent of the Tories, the GOP, etc. Their effect on science is the same.

They’re also pre-programmed genetic-level morons. I should know; I grew up surrounded by the useless little plutobrats. I still occasionally see a few of them babbling about in the news. It’s astonishing any of them were ever allowed out of kindergarten.

Their comprehension of science is typified by climate change denial. You’d need to have been asleep throughout high school to even pretend to believe that drivel, but they did. These idiots now have input into CSIRO on any level at all? They shouldn’t be allowed in the buildings, let alone the budget.

Karoly’s description of CSIRO as an “extravagant consultancy” also just happens to be the exact opposite of the previously much-underfunded agency’s history . It’s sad news indeed.

“Dependency on external contracts to survive” is hardly a recipe for consistent ongoing public good science at any level. What level of comprehension, let alone vision, can these ridiculous evolutionary bad jokes doing scientific contracts possibly have?

The contract-based science is one of the reasons for “scattergun science”, bits and pieces without systemic wide-ranging research. Purely contract-based science couldn’t have invented fire. It would see no reason for inventing the wheel.

The good news is that this bitsy, no-brainer, half-ass approach to science really can’t survive on its own. Someone has to fill in the blanks. Real science will survive, but there are better ways of doing things.