Op-Ed: Australia’s Big Wet — Changing the ancient climate script?

Sydney: — © AFP

For possibly the first time in a generation, Australia is drought-free. While iguanas are getting cold and falling off trees in Miami, we’re finally out of the cycle that exploded with the bushfires a few years ago. It’s a different world.

At this time of year, Australia’s Top End usually gets a massive series of rain systems. A high-pressure zone is usually parked right over the deserts for months, superheating the westerly winds. You can normally dry a soaking wet towel in half an hour. This time it was a huge low system, and it was causing flash floods way down south in Victoria.

“Bemused but pleased” about covers it. It’s more than a bit of a turnaround. A few years back, in some places, kids didn’t see the color green unless it was on their phones.

On this link, you’ll see a map of Australia like no other. Solid rain from Darwin and Broome to Melbourne and Canberra. Australia used to be joined to Antarctica and was temperate and wet. There was an actual inland sea.

Now…What?

That hasn’t been the case for millions of years. Some of the toughest country you could ever wish to see will be looking positively demure. Just in time for Autumn, too.

Australian zero humidity and heat can literally rip the water out of your lungs. Not this time. The monsoon usually never comes this far south. It might be a major changing pattern, or not. Rain supercharges the environment in Australia. Dry wetlands suddenly turn into bird paradises. Places that looked dead suddenly turn green and fabulous. It’s literally like a light switch, sometimes.

It’ll be interesting to see how this works. If we get more rain like this on a regular cycle, it’ll change the script for the continent. If you compare the map of the Big Wet of 2022 on the link above to Australia’s biggest droughts, it’s a fascinating thought.