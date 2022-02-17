Op-Ed: Australia vs the fire ants – Too little money, too little action

Brisbane, Australia's third-largest city - © AFP/File Patrick HAMILTON

Fire ants aren’t famous for their negotiation skills. They took over a pretty decent slice of the southern United States without so much as a greeting card. That’s what seems to be happening in northern Australia.

The current situation in Queensland is drawing a lot of flak from people in a position to know. $411 million was put into eradication, and it’s not working. Baits are apparently the preferred methodology; physical eradication doesn’t seem to be a thing.

Critics are pretty definite about what’s not being done. They say the process of eradication is too slow and inefficient. Given the history of the fire ants, that’s hardly good enough.

To be strictly fair about this, the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has some very unambiguous information about what to do when the fire ants show up. The Department’s fire ant map is equally unequivocal about the scope of the problem.

…So what IS the problem?

Superficially, the problem seems to be localized and at least manageable. Hence the criticism. We’re not talking about a gigantic area here. It’s a cluster around Brisbane and south-eastern Queensland. You could drive through it in an hour or so.

Australia’s record with invasive animals is unenviable to say the least. If you need to hear a bit of good old Australian swearing, just raise this subject. The problem is that the policies translate into how the work on the ground is done. The observation so far is that fire ants don’t seem too interested in policies.

Another issue is the usual political lethargy and spasmodic nature of Australia’s invasive species campaigns. Despite direct advice from American experts, we’re trundling along instead of waging all-out war at the early stage of an infestation.

That’s normal, and much good it’s done us. Cane toads, Crown of Thorns starfish, super dogs, you name it; the odd top-up of budgets has never worked yet. We’re missing an opportunity to stop these little bastards in their tracks. We can do it, and we’re not doing it, according to the critics.

Fire ants are extremely destructive. They directly affect quality of life. They’re persistent pests. They can destroy a backyard in a week or so. They decimate local insect populations and anything else they can bite, including the odd human or so and wiring.

They’re high-maintenance pests, and likely to be incredibly expensive if they really get established. There’s no reason to simply watch things happen. They’re currently heading towards top-quality grazing land, and if they move in, they definitely will be expensive to manage. It’s not like the Dept. of Ag needs to be told this. They’ve definitely been learning, fast. Several years ago, their information was nowhere near as comprehensive. Now, it’s best practice up to the minute level. The question is who’s not getting the “get it done now” message.

Options

There are multiple options for management:

Baits: OK as far as they can go, but the nests must be physically destroyed on the ground. There’s a slight risk of these highly adaptive little sods developing resistance to poisons, too.

Mating season eradication: Any high-intensity attack on fire ant colonies during the mating season will do severe damage.

Chemical trail disruption: Ants rely on a wide spectrum of chemistry for communication and nest cohesion. Sabotage that with any chemical that scrambles the messages, and real damage can be done. (There are some extremely unsafe ways of doing this which I’m not going to publish, but it can be done, and relatively cheaply.)

Householder access to safe eradication methods: High-end pesticide chemistry and home safety are a touchy mix. There must be something effective that can be sold commercially which allows homeowners to manage things onsite.

Constant stress: Ants respond to stresses. The above methods are also massive energy losses for ant colonies as negative returns, using up resources and destroying assets like foragers. Stressing an ant colony can be highly disruptive, even for hard cases like fire ants.

Other ants? Australia’s current winner in invasive ants species is the truly ineradicable Argentine ant. Even fire ants, (which are extremely combative and literally designed to wipe out other ants), would have trouble with the far less destructive and at least manageable Argentine ants as competition.

The bottom line is this – Australia does not need another expensive pest. Whatever needs doing must be done, ASAP. We could probably use the billions these ants could cost for other things, perhaps?