Op-Ed: Armoured brothel vs real people – Russia is losing

It would take a NASA database just to catalog the Russian army’s blunders in Ukraine. They do everything wrong and they do it so very badly. The link is to General Petraeus’ assessment of their performance.

There are Ukrainians literally starting their own collections of Russian armoured vehicles. The “shocked and awed” Ukrainians are counterattacking and winning.

I saw a video of some Ukrainians attacking a Russian armored battalion in a village. The Ukrainians very obviously aren’t fussed. No drama. They crack a few jokes and just get on with the job. They move in and a Russian babble of ineffective fire greets other Ukrainian units to their flank. The Ukrainians keep going until they encounter a few more tourists. No, I’m not going to tell you where.

The Russians are using vast amounts of ammo and hitting nothing military. You could fill a warehouse with the numbers of dud munitions sprinkled so incompetently over Ukraine. The nasty shots at civilian targets create more enemies daily. People trying to collect lost puppies are dodging shellfire. You can imagine what horrors a six-week-old puppy could inflict on the Russian army.

The sheer carnage of destroyed Russian vehicles is a sight to see, and it’s being seen continuously. There’s yet more footage of shot-up Russian armour at a place called Eprin, which the Russians have been attacking for a while, which shows a lot of trashed burnt-out BTR APCs and a bemused dog wandering through the wreckage.

Social media is ablaze with Ukrainian information. Particularly Facebook, where combat and post-combat footage is all over the videos. Everything you see shows mistakes. A thermobaric weapon firing TOS 1 sits shot up in a field. Abandoned tanks. More abandoned tanks. Multiple menageries of AFVs cowering together in streets also burned out.

The Russian deployments are a sort of Idiots 101, or How To Be Idiots. I actually saw Russian troops in a sort of Hollywood engagement with Ukrainian forces. They literally blundered straight into the Ukrainians. It didn’t end well for the Russians.

This rabble vs NATO? You’d better be kidding, for your sake

Conscripts or not, idiots or not, psychotic command or not, skank mercenaries or not – This farce of an operation couldn’t win a Show and Tell contest in daycare, which is where it belongs.

The Russians are up against a competent, intact, clearly unbeaten, and now ascendant force that is fighting extremely well with limited resources. The Ukrainians are certainly brave, but they’re also something else – Very combat effective. If the Ukrainian Combat Effectiveness Rating is 10, the Russians would be about 2 or 3, and that’s flattery.

As an example of how to lose a war, this would be hard to top. The most basic tenets and operational principles of modern combat aren’t being applied. The Russian tactics are prehistoric. They missed every single tactical option from day one, and nothing has changed.

Things are getting worse for the Russians. The mud is arriving. They’re worrying about crews freezing in their tanks if they turn the engines off, according to the Hindustan Times. They’re trying to starve out Mariupol, which they previously claimed to have taken, because they obviously can’t capture it.

In the air, they’re hitting things that don’t need hitting while scrupulously missing all military targets on a monotonous basis. A shopping mall was flattened.

General Petraeus had a few points to make in the link above. I’ll make another one. Petraeus points out, politely, that Russian operations “aren’t up to Western standards”. My point – The Russian performance would be suicidal against any modern army.

Against Western armies, it’d be absurd as well. The entire Russian force would have been chewed up a week ago. It may be that the Russians are keeping forces back. It may be that they have some no doubt “fascinating” reason for such utter failure.

The fact remains that Ukraine is a mass grave for Russians. The fact also remains that even Disinformation R Us, INFEKTION and the tired old Russian press can’t claim a single victory.

This is defeat. It’s going to get a lot worse. Nobody is talking about lifting sanctions. The Russian people are now saying their kids are being used as cannon fodder. They’re right. They’re out of food, temporarily or for a longer period. The ruble is worthless. Those Russian assets can be confiscated, not just frozen.

The advice remains – Get in those antiquated samovars and get the hell out of Ukraine. Take your memories with you.