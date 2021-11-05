Op-Ed: Are Democrats talking themselves into yet another Trump era? Probably

US President Joe Biden, followed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (R), arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021 - Copyright AFP/File Biju BORO

Recent elections have regenerated some of the highly toxic corrosive elements of American politics. Meanwhile, the mid-terms dominate the headlines. It’s as bad as social media. Babble generates more babble.

Idyllic, isn’t it? Anyone would think America was engaged in a rather verbose academic argument about metaphysics. So many saints stroll the streets and chat shows, glowing demurely. Bambi lives in a nice little forest on Wall Street. Waiflike hedge funds frolic in the eternal sunny streets of 1950 where America always lives.

This mass-sedative media coverage is an atrocity in itself. Hard politics, the kind where the GOP blocks any possibly popular move by a Democrat administration, aren’t mentioned.

The people who just spent four years and vast amounts of money in not building a wall are suddenly worried about “spending”. The Trump kooks and conspiracy nuts are still there in the belfry of any Republican meeting. QAnon is gone, but its stench lives on, and on, and on.

This is the mindset which has put America behind the entire world on health, housing, education, wages, quality of life, and practically everything else. It is also the overarching issue Democrats won’t tackle at any price.

I’ve said this to the point of being extremely tired of saying it –

Progressive parties are worse than hopeless at basic marketing.

For example:

The Biden budget should and could have been sold to the American people as a practical range of good solutions. It wasn’t. It became a range of unfathomable political issues. Most of the stuff in the budget is long overdue, by about 20 to 30 years, but hey, why worry about that?

The GOP has never even been put in the position of being seen to oppose a good idea by the Democrats. Affordable Health Care was the classic case. You really can’t oppose even the name of the legislation. Add a little babble and disinformation, and you can somehow oppose everything in it, however irrationally. The basic idea was the selling point. It wasn’t sold hard enough.

What do you want? Affordable health care. When do you want it? About 20 years ago. Easy sales pitch.

Easy and nothing like it was attempted, let alone actually done. The GOP got away with fudging the whole issue for their owners. Big Pharma and Big Med are doing fine, glad you asked. This is how bad Democrat marketing really is.

Mid-term meltdown? If so, you talked yourselves into it.

The constipated unthinking rock formerly known as American politics knows only one thing – American politics. Issues, there are none. It’s now solely about getting elected and hanging on for as long as possible.

The Democrat subcurrent since day one has been about the 2022 mid-terms. Mid-terms usually go against the administration, y’know. Every issue is tacked on to electoral prospects. Therefore, all thinking stops.

There’s no attempt to take the initiative. The GOP and their venal proprietors aren’t being held accountable for anything, past, present or future. They can hang around in their multimillion dollar log cabins and be sure they’ll never be held to account. So we kept America 40 years behind the rest of the world on just about every subject and social issue…So what? Stick another demographic on the fire, someone.

So the Democrats are in the position of being seen to achieve very little, if anything. The GOP doesn’t even have to answer questions on any subject.

Instead, we hear endless, useless talk about “cultural elites” and “wokeness”. Democrats are supposedly part of the cultural elite. To be specific, the one that also somehow manages to produce about 71% of the nation’s GDP while being so cultural, according to one New York Times writer, David Brooks.

Brooks makes his point about culture wars better than most, but how did the Democrats get into this position? Have buzzwords replaced realities? If so, it’d explain quite a lot.

Another example – “Wokeness” has now become a rallying cry for the right. According to Trump, US teams at the Olympics lost matches due to “wokeness”. They lost against woke countries like Sweden, but who cares about details.

This is how to lose an election:

Stay away from hard facts, never keep your actions clear to the public, and all else follows.

Above all, never put your opponents on the defensive so they have to try to make sense of their own lunatic positions on every word in the dictionary.

Happy?