Op-Ed: Ancient viruses as DNA protection against viruses and generational immunization

The idea coming from new research by a group at Yale that ancient viruses in the human genome might protect against viral infections isn’t so much devastatingly new as extremely interesting.

Eight percent of the human genome is actually viral DNA of varying vintages. There are about 100,000 embedded retroviruses which according to theory can act as shields against other viruses according to the new research.

This idea has been rattling around in virology for some time. The new Yale research, however, pins down some of the basics. The very big deal here is that this can lead to new forms of immunology.

An “extensive” range of proteins have been identified as antiviral blockers. This is a fundamental information base, a sort of Rosetta Stone of immunology on a potentially very large scale.

(This research also continues the healthy and productive work of putting the kibosh on the theory of “junk DNA” which originated with the early human genome project. It’s highly unlikely humanity or any other organism would be carrying around useless genetic materials for thousands of generations.)

From this rather large data storage of proteins, there’s a lot to be learned. Some of this DNA may well be relics, sure. …But it works as a viral shield? Still? Generational acquired immunity might be worth a look, do you think?

This very useful acquisition of immunity must have something more going for it than luck.

Far more important, how was this immunity acquired and retained? Luck? Unlikely. Theory says, reasonably enough, that immunity confers survival advantages. Fine.

So 8% of human DNA, a huge statistical sample, has been sitting there and passed on largely intact for an imponderable time? Genetic mistakes aren’t unknown, either. There are some cases where the immune system infers a few triggers that cause problems, too.

Meanwhile, this mass of protein is also a record of immunological imperatives. These were the immunological pressures humanity has faced. The DNA was the solution to those pressures.

Now a bit of extremely simple logic:

Why not find out if the acquisition process can be duplicated for our current batch of viral freeloaders?

How about a cut-and-paste DNA solution, instead of chasing variants of variants of variants of viruses?

What about simply using the antiviral DNA as a metric for classes of viruses?

This is interesting work. It may be possible to duplicate acquired immunity using CRISPR, for example. It won’t be quick, or simple, but it can be a permanent game changer in immunology. This might well be the first glimpse of a whole new principle of immunology.

