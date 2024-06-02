Op-Ed: America, when does this farce end? What about the country?

The poem from 19th-century activist and poet Emma Lazarus "New Colossus" is engraved on the base of New York's Statue of Liberty as an ode to US immigrants - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Michael M. Santiago

The Trump routine is obvious. Go to court, lose, appeal, lose the appeal, run to the Supreme Court. As a default time-wasting legal strategy, it’s horrendous. As any sort of indication of what America needs, it’s obscene.

Let’s put this in perspective. While you’re at it, just think of every swear word you’ve ever heard:

America is in a severe economic meltdown at the domestic level. Even polite stats don’t look good.

Cost of living is doing as much or more damage than gangs and bullets.

1 in 6 Americans is said to be in immediate rent crisis mode.

Predictions of a repeat of 2008 are now mainstream.

Foreclosures are up as much as 117% on last year in commercial properties.

A housing crash is denied by the sector but otherwise said be in progress.

Property taxes are murderous to the point of bizarre.

America’s bread and butter are a lot harder to access. Money is evaporating on Main Street USA and it’s not leaving a forwarding address.

…And the really big news everyone needs to know is that septuagenarian two-year-old Little Donny Trump doesn’t even have a decent new script?

The words “crooked”, “deranged”, “corrupt” and “radical left” drip endlessly from this rather unsanitary series of constant repeats.

This guy couldn’t even beat a basic accountancy charge. Trump’s business cases all look very much the same. Something was done on or off the books and he got nuked. Numbers don’t add up. Business dealings seem very convoluted. It’s very samey.

Republican campaign finances are looking at best ridiculous. Another word would be “insane”, given that donations have spiked after the guilty verdict. It’s called throwing good money after bad. That’s not an issue. either

Meanwhile, back in the national disaster area – Not one major American national issue is getting a word in edgewise. “American media” is now looking like a contradiction in terms. This isn’t news. It’ll never be news. It’s a bozo with self-inflicted problems who does nothing but lose taking up space.

…Nor is anyone asking Trump about a single one of these issues.

Let’s suppose that Trump, like a normal adult, can manage his own private affairs. Maybe he can even do it without this forensic nanosecond-by-nanosecond coverage.

What about the election, you idiots?

Where are the questions?

The current image is that Trump is riding in on a horse from a Far Side cartoon. A posse of Old West dingbats is cheering. He comes from that legendary folklore Big Sky ranch in Florida called the Clusterosa. He’s famous as the Fastest Diapers in the Sorta West-ish.

With one flick of a fossilized cliché, he’ll change America.

Incompetent sycophants will be cherished. Useless ignoramuses will become gods. Meaningless campaign promises will be sold to the highest bidder to fix the national debt. America will finally become a four-letter word.

Sure, he will.

Chicken Little did; why can’t he?

None of this is being questioned. It’s not even being challenged.

All of which leads to a slightly bigger, maybe even more relevant question:

When does it end?

Every single person in the US is paying their own serious money for this Fecal Fantasyland.

They say that when you come out of a coma, things are very different.

You might get lucky, if not smart.