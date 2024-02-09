Op-Ed: America, this can kill you – Trying to find the media ‘On’ switch in 2024

US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 6, 2024 in Washington, DC - Copyright AFP Mandel NGAN

The media coverage of Biden’s occasional lapses is pretty strange. It’s also remarkably gutless. American media is no longer even pretending to be part of the democratic process.

The polls say people are worried about the age of the candidates. That’s the main reason for this beat-up. Political polls are usually almost meaningless and often totally wrong most of the time, but they drive political coverage.

So, the media on the left, the right, and the futile are suddenly publishing a forest of information about Biden’s rare slips. …And nothing else. This is child psychology, not coverage. It’s also the old Nazi adage that if you repeat something often enough everyone believes it. It doesn’t even have to be a lie, just a suggestion.

This is the result of mainstream media living in other people’s pockets for so long. The much-hyped freedom of the press is now dictated by pure cronyism.

Bear in mind that no other human being on Earth has ever forgotten anything. Nobody else in history has ever made any kind of verbal mistakes. Only Joe Biden has ever done these things.

This wasn’t even an issue last year. The age thing was background noise. Now it’s a major issue. It’s also helpfully keeping all the other national disasters out of the limelight.

Biden is getting most of this revolting twaddle. They even asked him if he remembered his son’s death. Would you remember something like that?

Trump, meanwhile, that picture of mental competence, is getting no stick at all by comparison. He took the Fifth more times than anyone in history in one of his many indictments, and he’s super-peachy fine and dandy?

The United Superficialities of America, sometimes referred to as news media, much like the closely related United Sycophants of America, have teamed up. They’ve decided to pretend to be publishers. Praise the lord and pass the antihistamines.

This is the way it works:

The comparison is with a loser liar with a track record of disasters who might sometimes know what US state he’s in at any given moment. That doesn’t matter.

Everybody in America can remember what they were talking about 5 minutes ago because they’re all nerds.

It’s a guy who talks about nothing but himself versus a guy who knows that other subjects actually exist. That’s not an issue for coverage, either.

There are now no other issues. Homelessness, an ineffectual partisan Congress, catastrophic demographics, and disasters of every kind aren’t news. So now you know.

Meanwhile, back in reality, where the votes just happen to be:

There aren’t any choices for other candidates in this election. You know, the one that’s actually happening?

There are no younger candidates standing for President in this election. Do you guys understand that?

This age thing has created yet another insoluble element in the 2024 election. What is anyone supposed to do about it? What can they do about it? Nothing. American media, much like American politics, has no idea why it exists or what it’s supposed to do. The chances of it ever having any idea what it’s talking about aren’t worth thinking about.

If the idea is to keep anyone informed, that’s definitely not happening. A totally unrealistic view of the age of candidates couldn’t possibly be more useless.

The lack of objectivity in US politics is fascinating.

The total destruction of quality of life isn’t mentioned. Everybody “believes” in ideals which never deliver and people who do nothing. They believe it largely because they get paid for saying they believe it. Meanwhile, people are dying like flies and getting impoverished like there’s no tomorrow.

No demands are put on the US political system to deliver anything at all. If US politics sold pizzas, they’d be broke in a few weeks. It’ll be just another decade down the drain, and another generation worse off.

Partisan media are worse than partisan politics. The “narrative” is always the same, and always pig-ignorant. The right has no choice in what they publish. The left apparently can’t be bothered thinking of a topic for discussion, let alone publishing it. Roe v Wade barely got a mention in the mid-terms.

This is dangerous. Nobody has their eye on the ball. Nobody even knows where the ballpark is, anymore, and nobody’s trying to find it.

Keep this up, and there really may not be a tomorrow.