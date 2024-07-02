Op-Ed: America the Heedless and the necrosis of SCOTUS

Federal prosecutors have asked the US Supreme Court to decide whether Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election — © AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKI

The SCOTUS decision regarding “substantial” immunity from prosecution for Trump is hardly a surprise. It’s just another bad partisan decision. It’s not over yet, but it’s an obstacle to further court procedures against Trump.

It’s wrong at law, it’s wrong in principle, and it’s wrong in terms of checks and balances on power. America is rotting away on the basis of legal whims. That’s not what’s worst about this decision, though. The worst part of it is that the most highly medicated and horrendously overstressed society in history thinks this lunacy is normal.

The stress is a legitimate consideration. Post-sanity America is no joke. It’s an obscenity within an atrocity. People really do need to think there’s a way out, however ridiculous.

Ever since politics started to drown out everything else, America hasn’t been able to focus.

…Not that it was focusing too well before. The Land of the Freeloaders is nothing like the Land of the Free. The Home of the Bravado is nothing like the Home of the Brave. As for “liberty and justice for all”, forget it. It’s now impossible and will continue to be impossible until justice isn’t the sole prerogative of the undeserving.

This is the result. You now have a hopelessly multi-compromised candidate with a business CV that couldn’t possibly get him a job as a waiter as a Presidential option.

“Liberty” means him staying out of jail for a while longer, and nothing else. “Justice” means him maybe dodging a few raps, but obviously not all. This is true mediocrity. It’s not “for all”, it’s for him. That’s not much of a surprise, either.

There’s a gruesome inevitability about all this. When a country gets prosperous, it gets insular. It gets smug. Privilege becomes the real currency, much more so than money. The focus turns to protecting and increasing privilege, not managing the country. It has happened without fail in all the great superpowers of history.

Without exception, those countries totally destroyed themselves. Rome was destroyed from the inside for centuries, much more than by any external threat. The society disintegrated and couldn’t even defend itself.

The trouble with countries being run by smug self-infatuated idiots is that the countries invariably fail disastrously. Privilege vs democracy is particularly messy and often involves decades of disentangling with or without violence.

The consequences of privilege are unavoidable. These privileged morons also create their own destruction. Dictatorships, theocracies, and related ideologies collapse in ruins. Their societies may or may not survive in some greatly diminished form. This is an unmissable lesson from history, and of course, it hasn’t been learned.

Politics come and go. So do politicians. The damage they do, however, is generational. Politics is about politics and usually nothing but what the privileged want. It’s not about people, principles, or anything else.

If anyone wanted to do anything for America, the best thing to do would be to clean up the mess. It’s a disaster area. The infrastructure is rotting. The revenue system is hopelessly out of date. Nobody’s doing a thing about poverty, crime, or ridiculous costs. the food is lethal. The water is unreliable. The country is chronically medically unhealthy in any statistical terms you can name.

…And the big issue is a fool who couldn’t tell the truth to save his life? He needs immunity? From his own blunders, sure. Not from the law and his legal obligations.

In office, Trump was basically a figurehead, and a pretty ridiculous, totally incompetent figurehead. Figureheads don’t really run anything. Most of what they do, including ruining countries, is cosmetic. It’s the people behind the scenes who run things. That’s privilege as it actually works.

Trump is therefore unimportant in any long-term context. He’ll be gone soon enough, anyway. SCOTUS, however, seems unable to distinguish politics from law. That’s dangerous and has to be shut down. The whole mindset has to go and stay gone.

Maybe one day America will recognize that national suicide isn’t a great hobby?

__________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.