Op-Ed: AI and virtual product placement – Oldest trick in the book gets useful makeover

The “discovery” of product placement (see definition) in media happened about 100 years ago. Any visually accessible product (something you can actually see) could be put on a screen. AI has now entered the field, and believe it or not, it could be useful.

A lot of products in the postwar Boomer years used this to get more profile in their markets. This type of product placement does work. It puts products in context with a setting, like a romance or gun battle, for example.

All that’s required are about 5 seconds of a clear shot, foreground or background, and a visually noticeable package. The package should be distinguishable from anything else in the market. Easy.

This is kindergarten-level advertising, but effective. Using AI, however, also adds some extra market reach. Because it’s AI, you can add plenty of meta for SEO and SEM, generating a lot of passive market presence. The AI can also put the product placement in context with the setting.

You can also target a lot better. If you’ve been watching the unwatchable ads online, you’ll know how bad that targeting is. That is not any form of real advertising. It’s busy work for paid morons.

For instance:

The media subject is a soap opera. Categories are lifestyle, furniture, interior decorating, fashion, and décor for the rich and insane. See any placement opportunities?

This is a product placement buffet. You can target by price, too. Some of the set of this soap opera must be affordable to someone.

Now consider the possibilities of a whole set stuffed with product placements. A 180-degree panorama shot could have dozens of products. This isn’t generosity on the part of the set designers. They need things in that space. If they’re getting paid for putting things in that space, they can live with it.

You can even build product placements into the narrative:

“We’re out of …”.

“No, we’re not.”

Show product. Tough day at the office for someone’s overworked intellect.

This is where the targeting gets interesting.

The show is a science fiction show.

Categories:

Tech. More tech. Oh, and some tech! How novel. There’s a new video game in the background. Some gamer-type ornaments. Gamer cave stuff is also mysteriously present on set. Add esoterica as directed by the AI.

OK, Mensa isn’t too heavily involved at this point, but you do get the point. Very easy to do, and at least it’s targeting the right audience for a change.

There is a benefit for consumers. Better targeting means there is real hope for the consumer being able to watch something in which they’re actually interested. It might actually be worth watching a promo for something in your area of interest.

It will (finally) be something you haven’t seen billions of times before. Your “screen coma” condition may clear up. Those endless useless seconds online will go away.

Give it a chance. It might just work.