Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Op-Ed: About that drought nobody told you about

All it needs is a little more mismanagement. Know where you can find some?
Avatar photo

Published

Climate change is propelling a range of threats to health, including droughts that have hit the yields of important food crops
Climate change is propelling a range of threats to health, including droughts that have hit the yields of important food crops - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}
Climate change is propelling a range of threats to health, including droughts that have hit the yields of important food crops - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}

Were you aware that 44 per cent of the US is in major long-term drought? That’s no coincidence. Many years of total public indifference and government inaction have a lot to do with it.

The big US droughts aren’t new, and they do actually get a lot of media coverage. The subject just doesn’t get any traction. Nobody is under any pressure to do anything about it. Who needs water, anyway? You’re not told what the consequences will be.

The decades-long drought patterns that began with the super-droughts in the southwest are still going on. New Jersey is the latest state to get hit with serious drought.

There was a lot of coverage of the super droughts in media at the time. California was on severe water restrictions. The Hoover Dam was drying up, and that barely raised an eyebrow. Since then the situation with the Hoover Dam has improved a bit, but it’s still pretty iffy.

The world’s supply of freshwater is also shrinking. The US and the world now finally have something in common. It’s pretty simple, really.

No water = No food.

No food = No people.

Much more expensive water = Big hits to bottom lines.

In the US, 47 million people are in food insecurity situations. If food becomes more expensive, they’ll be significantly worse off. Water prices naturally affect food availability and volume of production.

It’s just another slow clumsy typical American disaster in progress. This drought situation has been going on for a long time. If you want appropriate musical accompaniment for these fiascos, Turkey in the Straw at 25% playback speed will do the trick.

The incoming administration, which has never mentioned any of these issues, will no doubt solve everything with a magic press release. This is a massive systemic issue, and it can’t be fixed by blaming “woke clouds” or whatever.

Maybe Americans are so used to total mismanagement at every level that whatever the current disaster may be, they assume it’s normal. In any case, it should be an interesting few years for America’s food supply. The proposed gutting of the public sector and instant loss of expertise should make agricultural production a true pinata for policy and spending.

All it needs is a little more mismanagement. Know where you can find some?

__________________________________________________________

In this article:USA drought, USA food insecurity, USA water supply
Avatar photo
Written By

Editor-at-Large based in Sydney, Australia.

You may also like:

Innovation Week Calgary Innovation Week Calgary

Tech & Science

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek on innovation, talent and building a thriving tech ecosystem

Calgary mayor wants the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators to thrive without facing the same barriers as those before them.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Q&A: New cancer medication to treat refractory solid tumours

The company’s lead product candidate, INT230-6, is currently in human clinical studies to treat refractory solid tumours.

23 hours ago

Life

Obesity-fighting drugs reduce alcohol consumption in individuals

There were fewer hospitalisations among individuals with alcohol use disorder.

20 hours ago

World

Venezuela opposition activist dies in custody

Copyright AFP Juan BARRETOMargioni BERMÚDEZ, Javier TOVARA Venezuelan opposition activist who was arrested during a post-election crackdown died Thursday in custody, his party said....

24 hours ago