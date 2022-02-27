Op-Ed: A big mistake – Russia may react very badly to Putin’s nuclear moves

'Pariah' Putin: Isolated diplomatically and economically from the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin could turn elsewhere. — © AFP

Putin may have scored a major own goal with nuclear threats. A totally unnecessary war got thousands of annoyed Russians on the street protesting. What effect would a nuclear scenario have? It’s hard to imagine a more credibility-destroying option.

Coupled with a spectacularly mediocre outcome in Ukraine, Putin’s judgment is now rightly in question. This is knee-jerk level just plain dumb. Of all the many possible wrong moves, nuclear options would be the stupidest available.

Any use of nukes including small tactical nukes would give the West all the reasons it needs for an intervention in Ukraine. That would make an already bad military situation a lot worse instantly.

So far from intimidating anyone, it would also infuriate a world which has become anti-Russian almost literally overnight. It’s not as though the world spends its time thinking about Russia. Nobody has the slightest interest in attacking Russia. The world, believe it or not, has better things to do.

…Until now. In three days, a sticky, irritating relationship has gone so very far straight down to this point. More useless noises from the Kremlin have made things much worse.

That’s a pity. Putin has spent the last 20 years digging Russia out of the hole it was in after the fall of the Soviet Union. His ways of digging it out may be questionable, but dig it out, he did.

Now, all that work is very much on the line. In less than a week, he’s done his own image more damage than anything else could possibly have done. Russians may or may not like Putin, but he has had their respect. Much more importantly, he’s also had credibility even among his opponents. Even that is at risk.

The “bemused” Russian military may not be too thrilled, either. The realities of any nuclear environment aren’t just “push a button”. The only buttons likely to be pushed are the wrong ones; those in the minds of Russia’s military.

From the haphazard, half-baked conduct of the Ukrainian war, it looks like Russia’s military wasn’t in the loop at all. That lack of consultation is pretty obvious. Starting a stupid war was bad enough; risking a nuclear war on the basis of a tantrum is far worse.

The Russian people aren’t exactly living in insular splendour in their palaces, either. They have other things on their minds. They may be better off than the worst of the 1990s, but that just means better than godawful. They’re still behind the West, and they know it and don’t like it. To be soaking up radiation for the sake of some geopolitical hissy fit may not be their idea of fun, either. This tide of miscalculations may get Russians to think Putin has gone past his use-by date.

Putin should go back to his standard position – Say nothing, look threatening, and do nothing too dramatic. That’s worked for 20 years. Now is not the time to stop.