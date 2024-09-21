Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: 3D printed glass bricks — Endlessly recyclable, design-friendly, and strong

Looks like the future just got a lot more practical, doesn’t it?
Avatar photo

Published

Germany's energy emergency is threatening the very existence of glassmaker Heinz-Glas
Germany's energy emergency is threatening the very existence of glassmaker Heinz-Glas - Copyright AFP/File ISAAC LAWRENCE
Germany's energy emergency is threatening the very existence of glassmaker Heinz-Glas - Copyright AFP/File ISAAC LAWRENCE

MIT every now and then makes itself useful with what are essentially just plain good ideas. This is one of those ideas, and it could add a whole new dimension to architecture and construction.

These glass bricks are completely reconfigurable. Do please check the MIT link here, because it’s fascinating. You can take a building apart and just put up another one with the same materials onsite. You could also alter or repurpose parts of a building.

The 3D print motif takes all this a few steps further. 3D printing is efficient, customizable, and can be done anywhere. It’s slowly becoming the default option for a lot of different industries.

Put simply – Combine the same sort of specifications you need for building materials with that level of efficiency. This idea is that fundamentally sound at the baseline production level.  In theory, you could customize every brick with an ornate Renaissance design and built-in Wi Fi.

In practice, you could almost certainly put together a high-quality building on Mars using local materials like that grim-looking Martian microdust. You could also rebuild most of the rotting structures on Earth into long-lasting dependable environments worth living in.

Waste is a huge problem for the construction industry. Highly vulnerable building materials simply corrode over time. It’s an expensive problem for builders because these materials become a liability over time.

Time, in fact, is one of the huge expenses in managing these old materials. They have to be removed before work can be done. That process can be dangerous for workers onsite. The materials are themselves sometimes dangerous, contaminated, and usually not usable afterward.

Compare that to simply disassembling a building and putting up a new one with no waste, no laborious time-consuming days or weeks of demolition and removal. Bearing in mind that most of this ridiculously dilapidated world needs rebuilding, that’s another major plus for living environments.

Construction industry please note – The disassembly process really just reconfigures the construction process and makes it that much more efficient. You gain valuable time and lose the costs of demolition. It’s a win-win.

Better still – Glass is extremely tough and a good all-round construction material. It can take high temperatures and won’t burn down. You can get an accurate level of consistency with the 3D print mix able to take any stresses you like.

It can be thermally managed with any sort of modern insulation. In some forms, it might even be able to thermally regulate itself by simply reflecting or redirecting heat.

You can color it, shape it, whatever. Imagine a 40-storey stained glass building. This sort of usage isn’t quite glassblowing but consider the scale options for large structures using 3D printing technology.

Looks like the future just got a lot more practical, doesn’t it?

_______________________________________________________________

Disclaimer
The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.

In this article:3D printing glass bricks, building reassembly, construction sector, Mit, recycling glass
Avatar photo
Written By

Editor-at-Large based in Sydney, Australia.

You may also like:

A scene from 'The Substance' A scene from 'The Substance'

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Substance’ impossibly tries to balance competing interests

‘The Substance’ takes body horror to new depths as a woman’s attempts to recapture her youth has disastrous results

23 hours ago
Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry at the Paramount Animation Presentation of 'Transformers One' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry at the Paramount Animation Presentation of 'Transformers One' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Entertainment

Voice cast feels passionate connection to ‘Transformers One’ characters

‘Transformers One’ stars talked about the film and why it means so much to them at SDCC earlier this year.

23 hours ago

World

Environmental protesters block French cruise liner port

Environmental activists blocked the cruise ship port in the southern French city of Marseille.

12 hours ago

Business

US and the housing crisis: In some places it’s easier to build than to buy

New York has the lowest average land prices, at $5,187, making it the sixth most beneficial state for building a house rather than buying...

24 hours ago