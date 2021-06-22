Op-Ed: 27.5 million year cycle of mass extinctions rewriting Earth’s geo history

The earth has asteroids whizzing past it several times a week. — Photo: © AFP

The discovery of a 27.5 million year cycle of geological events and a direct relationship to mass extinctions is a huge paradigm shift. It wasn’t exactly in the script for accepted geoscience, but the evidence is strong.

Researchers have conducted an exhaustive analysis of geological events over the last 260 million years. These events have been correlated to fossil records, deriving an average 27.5 million year consistent pattern of events. Shorter cycles of 9 to 10 million years were also observed

The research published in Geoscience Frontiers tracked 89 major geological events during this period. The finding is that these events are effectively a “pulse” based on the inner dynamics of the Earth. Volcanoes, tectonic plate movements, and climate change are the related surface phenomena.

Researchers further conjecture possible astronomical and orbital inclusions in the cycle. This added degree of complexity is obviously work in progress, but does not deflect from the basic periodic cycle observed.

The timeframe of 260 million years goes back to the Permian period. A massive extinction event, known as the Great Dying, occurred at the end of the Permian. This extension was worse than the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Joining dots nobody knew were there

These “planetary” volcanic and related events are well-known in palaeontology in an almost anecdotal form. This sequential mapping of extinction event is unique. Much study has been done on the nature of mass extinctions as individual events, but not as part of any pattern. Extinction events also very considerably in severity and periods of time of their occurrence.

Many of the issues referred to in the research paper include well-known geological events. Some of these events include extreme volcanic eras which virtually contaminated the entire planet. The gigantic Siberian Traps, which cover a very large percentage of Siberia, are relics of massive eruptions which occurred at the end of the Permian. The Siberian Traps produced approximately 4,000,000 km³ of basalt, the classic volcanic rock. That’s roughly the size of Australia, generated by a single volcanic event.

Even the eruption of a single major volcano can deliver massive collateral damage to the environment, including drastic climate change. Tectonic plate movements have been shaping continents throughout Earth’s history. Volcanic activity is very common in many areas and usually directly related to tectonic plate movement.

Cycles – So much to learn

These assumed cyclic “pulses” of activity are therefore highly significant. This is the first time this cycle has been observed, let alone theorized. Geoscience is advancing very rapidly in the understanding of the Earth’s inner workings. Recent discoveries include mass anomalies, gravity anomalies, and the great mystery of the Earth’s wandering magnetic North Pole.

Cycles, however, are common in nature. A consistent repeating sequence of events is a proven cycle. It does make sense that the interior of the Earth would also have a cycle. If mapping this exceptionally long cycle was difficult, mapping the sequence of events within the cycle is likely to be a lot harder.

This may well help to predict future climate, future environmental conditions, and above all, risks. The inner dynamics of the Earth are barely understood in many ways. A constant stream of new discoveries is continually complicating the mix, but also clarifying how complex these dynamics are.

One of the less obvious benefits of these studies is the fact that current conditions can now be compared to so many historical and prehistoric events. The history of Earth’s broad-bandwidth environment is pretty astonishing, but also includes a lot of clues.

For much of the last 500 million years, Earth would have been effectively an alien planet to humans. Oxygen levels, temperatures, climate, volcanism, and continent forming and breakup show a virtually totally different Earth to the planet known by humans. Ancient Earth is almost entirely unrecognizable and was a very different place.

This study has established a new baseline framework for comprehension of the macro geological environment. The findings of this research may or may not be accepted, but any pattern of events needs to be properly understood.

This is at the very least a record of multiple severe cataclysmic events, directly affecting life on Earth. The important thing now is to learn from this information. The future of humanity and the habitability of the Earth may well depend on it.