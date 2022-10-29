Op-Ed: 2022 Mid-terms — ‘Democracy by nutcase’ isn’t working, guys

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among a group of staunchly progressive Democrats poised for gains in seats and influence in November 2022 - Copyright AFP Olga MALTSEVA

Given the sheer insularity and nepotism of US politics, you’d think the US had no other issues. There’s no crime, people are prosperous, safe, happy and healthy, and the 1950s are just around the corner on the sunny side of the street.

Ah… No. Not quite. Not very much. Just not, OK?

Check out the gigantic unaffordable pharmacy/jail the US has become. The infrastructure has been rotting since Nixon. Advocates for prehistoric social models are called “lobbyists”, among other things, but the future is nowhere in sight.

Politics isn’t about issues or anything to do with people anymore:

America has about 330 million people. Those 330 million people filled 4.2 billion retail prescriptions in 2013. Numeracy doesn’t seem to be a problem, either. That’s roughly 1400 scripts for every man, woman, and child in the country. Must be one hell of a hay fever epidemic. Not an issue.

The “Oakland Penthouse” for homeless people is now all the rage in California, one of the world’s largest economies. Not an issue, nationally.

Crime isn’t an issue either. It’s a matter of opinion whether anyone even knows fraud is a criminal offense. Just as well. They’d be doing Wall Street on Riker’s Island. Some people might make a distinction between gangs and financiers. Others wouldn’t.

Poverty? There’s poverty, now? Nope. The poverty rate is decreasing, according to some stats. Homeless people are there purely for the ambiance, presumably? The nation which said in so many words in 2021 it couldn’t take a $400 unexpected monthly budget hit is doing fine, obviously.

Health is fine, too, hardly an issue. The US is one big healthy track meet. …If you’re an employed gerbil. All those billions of scripts must be doing some good, while costing ever more.

Opioids are killing as many people as in some wars. Seen any mention of that as a political issue?

…And so on. Pick a noun. Not to understate the case; nothing to do with people is an issue.

Democracy by nutcase, the basics

If you were looking for a definition of the exact opposite of democracy, it’s polarization. Polarization has simply paralyzed the US for a long, long time. This obscene process has nothing to do with any human issues at all. That’s why nothing is ever fixed.

Irrationality as an industry has made the situation much more incoherent, as well as much worse. The charm of incoherence in politics is that it makes irrational people sound normal. Coherence, let alone any level of intelligence, is virtually illegal.

That sort of lowers the bar a bit. Provided you don’t understand anything at all on any subject and know which proven idiot to agree with, you’re a political candidate in waiting.

As a voter, you get to vote every so often (despite gerrymanders and vote exclusions) for people you don’t know who’ve never done a damn thing for you. You don’t even own the right to decide whether to have kids in some states, but you vote for that. Abortion is now a currency in political negotiations, but you knew that, of course.

(There’s a classic meme getting around. The subject is female anatomy, and they show you which bits belong to the Republican party. Talk about inspiring. Well, you don’t talk about it, do you?)

January 6 2021 was democracy by nutcase incarnate. There never was an issue. The Republicans signed off on the election of Biden. Then there was a riot at the Capitol based on a done deal. They’ve now spent the last two years talking about a stolen election and basically coercing the Electoral College vote in future.

…But hey, you knew that. Everyone knows there are no secrets in America. Everyone is honest, loyal, trustworthy, prepared… Except everyone else, of course. They’re all socialist criminals. Or tree-likers. Or female. Or human. Or something.

The Land of the Free Lunch and Home of the Brave Pakistani/Whatever American Patriot (I know some of these political troll guys) has one new major asset – You could export neuroses, delusions, and failed jerks who couldn’t get a job anywhere but US politics.

Global demand for this babble is so high you could even open a hot dog stand in nearly 20 years with the proceeds. That’s assuming there’s somewhere left to put a hot dog stand.

It really IS that bad. Go find some adults, see if they can fix it for you.

_____________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.