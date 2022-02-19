Online petition seeks to make London, Ontario the latest community to ban Confederate flags

The Confederate battle flag has become a rallying point for many hate groups in the United States. Proud Boys with Confederates in Hillsborough, North Carolina on July 10, 2021. Source - Anthony Crider. CC SA 2.0.

An online petition has been launched asking the City of London, Ontario to ban the Confederate flag from being displayed in public after the controversial symbol was spotted outside a south-end home.

Melissa Ng, a London woman, has a petition on Change.org. asking that the City of London pass a similar bylaw as Collingwood Council that prohibits the public display of hate symbols and signs, like the Confederate flag on residential, commercial, and other public spaces.

The petition was launched in response to a CBC News report on Friday detailing the reaction from members of the Black community after seeing a Confederate flag flying prominently atop a 10-meter (32-feet) pole on a rural property south of Highway 402.

“No hate symbol should be on public display,” Ng told CBC News on Friday. “These kinds of signs and triggers really shouldn’t be here. As a normal human who just wants to be ethically good, why would you fly a flag that harms others in the community?”

News of the flag also drew sharp criticism from three London New Democrat MPPs, who said it has no place in the city and called on the residents of the home to remove it immediately, reports the London Free Press.

“Londoners should not have to contend with Confederate flags or any other symbol of hate in our community. No racialized person should have doubts about whether they are welcome here in London, nor should they fear for their safety because of their skin color,” read a joint statement released Friday by NDP MPPs Terence Kernaghan, Peggy Sattler, and Teresa Armstrong.

The London chapter of Black Lives Matter first posted a photo on its Facebook page of the offensive flag flying outside the home. When the London Free Press inquired about the flag, the woman who answered the door said it belonged to her husband and questioned: “why it would be offensive to anyone.”

A spokesperson for London Mayor Ed Holder acknowledged the city did receive a complaint about the flag on Decker Drive on Feb. 7, however, law enforcement officials say there is nothing that can be done since displaying one isn’t a crime.

“We find the display, and all the flag represents, abhorrent,” the mayor’s office said in an email to CBC News. “The flying of this flag does not contravene the Criminal Code, and therefore, beyond condemning the display, we’re unable to take further action.”

Ng doesn’t plan on stopping in her efforts to get the Confederate flag and other hate symbols barred from being displayed in public and is willing to launch a similar effort at a provincial or federal level if City Hall won’t make the changes.

“If we can’t get it done municipality-wise, we should at least show our solidarity and get it done at other levels of government,” She said. “There is something in the Criminal Code about hate speech, so why don’t we have something on hate symbols?”