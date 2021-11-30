Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

'One in three' Australian parliament staff sexually harassed

Published

Former government staffer Brittany Higgins speaks before protesters during a rally against sexual violence in Canberra on March 15, 2021. - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Mark Metcalfe

Sexual harassment and bullying are widespread in Australia’s parliament, affecting both lawmakers and staff, a high-profile inquiry into the institution’s “sexist culture” has found.

After a seven-month investigation, a government-backed report on Tuesday said one in three people currently working at parliament “have experienced some form of sexual harassment while working there”.

That included 63 percent of the country’s female parliamentarians.

“Aspiring male politicians who thought nothing of, in one case, picking you up, kissing you on the lips, lifting you up, touching you, pats on the bottom, comments about appearance, you know, the usual… the culture allowed it,” said one of the report’s 1,700 interviewees.

The report made 28 recommendations, including a formal statement of acknowledgement by political leaders, targets to increase gender diversity and “a proactive focus on safety and wellbeing”.

It was launched amid widespread outrage at the alleged rape of parliamentary staffer Brittany Higgins inside a minister’s office, after a night out with conservative Liberal Party colleagues.

Her allegations — which are still before the court — fuelled nationwide demonstrations and demands for reform.

Higgins on Tuesday welcomed the report and thanked “the many brave people who shared their stories which contributed to this review”.

“I hope all sides of politics not only commit to but implement these recommendations in full,” she said in a statement sent via the Australian National University, where she is now a visiting fellow.

Greens’ Senator Sarah Hanson-Young described the report as a “damning expose of the sexist culture and harassment in politics”.

“The statistics and comments are shocking, but for many women here they are not surprising and ring true to our own experiences,” she said.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans

World

Canada confirms its first two cases of the Omicron variant

There are two confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced Sunday.

11 hours ago
Sweden's Andersson elected as nation's first woman PM Sweden's Andersson elected as nation's first woman PM

World

She’s back: Sweden’s Andersson elected PM for the second time

Sweden's first female prime minister Magdalena Andersson, leader of the minority Social Democrats, was reappointed on Monday.

11 hours ago

Business

Consumer beware: Where to avoid online shopping scams

Scammers are using a technique called “like-farming,” where they ask you to like or comment on their post for a chance to win a...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Is a zebra white with black stripes, or black with white stripes?

Aerial view from a helicopter of a group of Burchell's plains zebras (Equus quagga burchellii), Okavango Delta, Botswana. Source - Diego Deiso. CC SA...

22 hours ago