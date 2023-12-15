Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

One drowned in new Channel migrant disaster: French officials

AFP

Published

Dangerous migrant crossings by boat have become a bone of contention between Britain and France
Dangerous migrant crossings by boat have become a bone of contention between Britain and France - Copyright AFP JACK GUEZ
Dangerous migrant crossings by boat have become a bone of contention between Britain and France - Copyright AFP JACK GUEZ
Zoé LEROY

One person was drowned and another seriously hurt overnight from Thursday to Friday when a boat carrying dozens of migrants trying to reach the English coast capsized in the Channel, French maritime authorities said.

Two more people are “potentially missing”, the regional maritime prefecture told AFP. A total of 66 people were retrieved from the boat, including the two casualties, it added.

Among those recovered, “one unconscious victim, in critical condition, was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Calais” while a second “could not be revived”.

The critically hurt person’s condition later stabilised, a source familiar with the case told AFP.

French sea rescue coordinators at Gris Nez, near the northern port city Calais, were warned during the night that a migrant boat was in difficulty less than eight kilometres (five miles) from the coast.

A rescue vessel arrived in the area at around 30 minutes past midnight (2330 GMT), maritime authorities said.

After the crew found one of the migrant boat’s buoyancy tubes “deflated” and people “in the water”, they brought everyone they could find back to Calais.

Another person was seriously hurt in a separate Channel crossing attempt Friday morning off Sangatte, just outside Calais, local authorities said.

Boats and aircraft are still looking for remaining survivors, while French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is expected in Calais on Friday morning on a previously scheduled visit.

– Tens of thousands per year –

The region around Calais, the jumping-off point for the shortest Channel crossing to Britain, has long been a hotspot for migration.

Two decades after the closure of a Red Cross centre in Sangatte, hundreds of people still live in tents and makeshift shelters near Calais and Dunkirk, hoping for an opportunity to make the crossing hidden in a truck or aboard a small boat.

Small boats are a political priority for the British government and a bone of contention with France, as tens of thousands of people a year have been making the dangerous crossing.

The human toll has been high, with one of the worst-ever sinkings two years ago claiming 27 lives.

French security forces’ attempts to thwart the migrants before they take to the water “have done nothing but increase the risk, distress and deaths”, migrant aid group Utopia 56 wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The issue has become a huge political controversy for Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who wants to implement a contested scheme to deport arriving migrants to Rwanda as a deterrent.

Maritime authorities say nine people have been killed in migrant Channel crossings so far this year.

In late November a migrant boat carrying 60 people sank, drowning a man and woman both in their 30s. Another body found on a beach several days later may have been another passenger on the same boat.

And in August this year, six Afghans aged 21 to 34 drowned after their small boat capsized.

French authorities say that boats are increasingly overloaded, with the average number of about 53 passengers nearly double the average of two years ago.

More than 28,000 people have crossed the Channel since the start of this year, according to British government statistics running to the end of November, compared with almost 46,000 over the whole of last year.

In this article:Accident, Britain, France, Migrants
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter

Social Media

Meta rolls out Twitter rival Threads in the EU

Facebook owner Meta's text-based app Threads arrived in the European Union on Thursday.

23 hours ago

World

Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: RSF

The number of journalists killed in the line of duty fell this year, despite reporter deaths in Gaza in the past two months.

23 hours ago
Dubai will host the COP28 UN climate talks aimed at reducing the effects of climate change Dubai will host the COP28 UN climate talks aimed at reducing the effects of climate change

World

Climate deal won’t have immediate impact on Gulf oil

An agreement to "transition away" from fossil fuels may be a landmark moment but don't expect quick changes among the oil producers.

23 hours ago

Business

Bank of England holds interest rate, warns on inflation

The Bank of England on Thursday held its key interest rate and warned it will remain high to tackle inflation.

21 hours ago