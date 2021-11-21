Connect with us

One dead, three wounded in Jerusalem shooting: police, medics

Published

Israeli security forces transport a dead body from the scene of a shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem on November 21 - Copyright AFP/File Ishara S. KODIKARA

One person died and three others were wounded in a shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem, with the attacker also killed, Israeli police and medics said Sunday.

The injured, who included two civilians and two police officers, were rushed to hospital where one of them, a 30-year-old, died of their injuries, medical sources said without giving further details.

“A terrorist armed with a Carlo-type weapon (a submachine gun) carried out a shooting in the Old City,” police said in a statement, adding that the attacker had been “neutralised”, confirming they had been killed.

The Old City is in the Israeli-annexed eastern part of Jerusalem, which Palestinians claims as the capital of their future state.

Attacks targeting Israeli security forces are common in the Old City.

On Wednesday, Israeli security forces shot dead a teenage assailant who stabbed and wounded two police officers in the Old City.

In late September, a woman tried to stab officers on a street that leads to the Al-Aqsa mosque before being shot dead.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

