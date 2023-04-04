Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

One dead, dozens injured in Dutch rail accident

AFP

Published

The accident occurred near The Hague
The accident occurred near The Hague - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Kevin Dietsch
The accident occurred near The Hague - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Kevin Dietsch
Julie CAPELLE and Jan HENNOP

At least one person died and 30 were injured early Tuesday when a high-speed passenger train slammed into heavy construction equipment and derailed near The Hague, Dutch emergency services said.

The accident took place around 3:30 am (0130 GMT) close to the village of Voorschoten, about eight kilometres (five miles) north of The Hague. 

The double decker train was travelling between Amsterdam and The Hague and was carrying some 60 people. 

“One person has died and at least 30 people have been injured. The seriously injured are being taken to hospital, while 11 are at homes of nearby residents,” Hollands Midden emergency services said.

“Specialists are working to secure the train.”

Images from the scene and news reports showed a front carriage which landed on a field, while a second carriage flipped on its side.

One carriage was suspended over a small ditch with water. A third carriage remained upright, while a fourth caught fire, the ANP news agency said.

Services on the busy link, used by trains running from Amsterdam to Brussels and Paris have been halted and will not resume until the afternoon, rail officials said.

Several ambulances and a helicopter were deployed to take seriously injured passengers to hospital.

“We heard a loud bang and suddenly the lights went out,” an unidentified witness told the local Omroep West television news.

“We couldn’t initially get out of the train because there was no electricity,” said the man, who appeared in a state of shock.

“Eventually we got after what felt like hours,” the man added. 

The Netherland’s worst train disaster happened on January 8, 1962, when two passenger trains crashed at Harmelen, near the central city of Utrecht, killing 93 people and injuring 52 others.

That accident occurred in thick fog when a train driver missed a warning signal and the two trains hit head-on.

One person was killed and six others were injured when a train collided with a hydraulic crane in central Netherlands in 2016. 

Another person died and 117 others were injured in a collision near Amsterdam in April 2012 with reports later saying a driver failed to respect a stop sign.

In this article:Accident, Netherlands, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Sergio Ermotti: George Clooney of Swiss banking back as UBS boss

Banking giant UBS is bringing back Sergio Ermotti as CEO - Copyright Metro Nashville Police Department/AFP HandoutNathalie OLOF-ORSSergio Ermotti, back as chief executive of...

21 hours ago
The surge in oil prices has fanned concerns about a fresh spike in inflation The surge in oil prices has fanned concerns about a fresh spike in inflation

Business

Oil prices soar as producers unveil shock output cut

The surge in oil prices has fanned concerns about a fresh spike in inflation - Copyright AFP/File Kazuhiro NOGIOil prices soared Monday after top...

20 hours ago
Inflation has slowed for five consecutive months in Turkey after soaring to 85 percent in October Inflation has slowed for five consecutive months in Turkey after soaring to 85 percent in October

Business

Turkey’s inflation slows to 50% ahead of election

Inflation has slowed for five consecutive months in Turkey after soaring to 85 percent in October - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKERTurkey’s annual inflation rate...

22 hours ago

Business

Luxury watchmakers woo Generation Z with Snapchat and bitcoin

Millennials (born between 1980 and the late 1990s) and Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2010) are taking an early interest in luxury goods...

16 hours ago