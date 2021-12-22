Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: rescue team

At least 70 people were missing and one confirmed dead on Wednesday following a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar.

Published

One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: rescue team
Hpakant is at the heart of Myanmar's jade trade in northern Kachin state and frequently sees deadly accidents - Copyright AFP/File Ye Aung THU
Hpakant is at the heart of Myanmar's jade trade in northern Kachin state and frequently sees deadly accidents - Copyright AFP/File Ye Aung THU

At least 70 people were missing and one confirmed dead on Wednesday following a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, a member of the rescue team told AFP.

“About 70-100 people are missing in a landslide that happened around 4:00 am” at Hpakant mine in Kachin state, said rescue team member Ko Nyi.

“We’ve sent 25 injured people to hospital while we’ve found one dead.”

Around 200 rescuers were searching to recover bodies, and some were using boats to search for the dead in a nearby lake, he added.

Dozens die each year while working in Myanmar’s highly lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in neighbouring China.

The fight to control the mines and the revenues frequently traps local civilians in the middle, with a rampant drug and arms trade further curdling the conflict.

Last year heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide in Hpakant — the heart of Myanmar’s jade trade in northern Kachin state — that entombed nearly 300 miners.

A February military coup also effectively extinguished any chance of reforms to the dangerous and unregulated industry started by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, watchdog Global Witness said in a report this year.

In this article:jade mine, Myanmar
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A scene from 'Malignant' A scene from 'Malignant'

Entertainment

Everyone is looking for something in this week’s releases

This week’s releases include a unique horror movie; a debate about reincarnation; a surprising revenge film; criminals in a cage; lessons in manhood; the...

4 mins ago

Business

Procter & Gamble expanding recall to include hair care products because of unexpected benzene levels

Images of recalled Procter & Gamble products. Sourve -FDAProctor & Gamble is recalling nearly three dozen dry shampoos, dry conditioners, and other hair care...

13 hours ago
Cheap, abundant renewable energy powers cluster of Quebec data centres Cheap, abundant renewable energy powers cluster of Quebec data centres

Tech & Science

Centralize, test, and educate your way to cybersecurity success

Data backup and recovery is the process of backing up your data in the event of a loss and setting up secure systems that...

12 hours ago
China grants emergency approval for its first Covid drug China grants emergency approval for its first Covid drug

Life

Texas records the first death linked to the Omicron variant in the U.S.

An unvaccinated man with underlying health conditions died in Texas on Monday after testing positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant.

14 hours ago