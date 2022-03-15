Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan sanctuary

Published

An African lion at the Sudan Animal Rescue Centre in al-Bageir, south of the capital Khartoum, on February 28, 2022
An African lion at the Sudan Animal Rescue Centre in al-Bageir, south of the capital Khartoum, on February 28, 2022 - Copyright AFP ASHRAF SHAZLY
An African lion at the Sudan Animal Rescue Centre in al-Bageir, south of the capital Khartoum, on February 28, 2022 - Copyright AFP ASHRAF SHAZLY
Ahmed Alsawi

Kandaka the lioness was once sick and emaciated in a rundown zoo in Sudan’s capital, but thanks to wildlife enthusiasts she now thrives in a reserve watching her cubs grow.

She was among five lions suffering from starvation and disease with visibly protruding ribs and flaccid skin, held in grim cages with rusty bars in Khartoum’s Al-Qurashi zoo.

Conditions worsened as Sudan’s economic crisis deepened in the wake of months-long protests in 2019 that led to the toppling of former dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Of the five lions in the ramshackle zoo, two died. 

The animals’ plight shot to public attention two years ago after an online campaign prompted veterinarians, conservationists and animal enthusiasts the world over to rush to their aid.

Along with the two other surviving lions, Kandaka was moved to the Al-Bageir reserve. 

“Their health has since improved greatly,” said Othman Salih, who founded the reserve in January 2021.

The site, an hour’s drive south of Khartoum, spreads over some four hectares (10 acres), or about the size of six football pitches.

As a testament to her recovery, the five-year-old lioness was called Kandaka — the name of Sudan’s ancient Nubian queens.

It is a term that has come to be associated with the women who played a vital role in the protests that unseated Bashir.

She is now thriving in Al-Bageir, one of 17 lions from across Sudan.

– Daily struggle – 

But keeping the reserve up and running comes with its own set of steep challenges.

Volunteers, often juggling full-time jobs with their passion for animal welfare, have been struggling with long commutes, soaring prices and limited resources.

The challenges have increased since last year’s military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which triggered regular mass protests and roadblocks.

“The prices are very high,” said Salih, who travels to the reserve all the way from Khartoum every day.

The reserve’s running costs remain high, including providing more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of meat for the big cats daily. 

It has so far been kept afloat by donations and tours for schoolchildren and families.

But Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been reeling from a plunging economy due to decades of international isolation and mismanagement under Bashir.

Almost one third of Sudan’s 45 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to the United Nations.  

“Lots of Sudanese people are hungry,” said Salih. “So all aid is funnelled to the people. It’s only natural.” 

But Salih says the government and private businesses have done little to support the reserve.

“We try to get by through charging for entry tickets,” he added, with entrance costing between $2-4.

“But it is still not enough, and we often pay from our own money to cover the cost.”

– Source of hope – 

But the reserve remains a source of hope for many.

“I still go there every day,” said volunteer Moataz Kamal, who lives in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman. “It’s like the world outside doesn’t exist when I am here.”

He pointed in particular to the survival of a male lion from the eastern city of Port Sudan, after battling years of starvation and severely poor health.

The lion was named Mansour, which translates to the “victor”, for overcoming such conditions. 

It is not known how many lions survive in the wild in Sudan. 

A population lives in Dinder National Park, a UNESCO biosphere reserve, on the border with Ethiopia.

African lions are classified as a “vulnerable” species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their population dropped 43 percent between 1993 and 2014, with an estimated 20,000 left in the wild. 

But Salih still hopes that his reserve will push through hardship and rescue more animals, and remind Sudanese of the wildlife that has been lost from the country.

“Perhaps one day, we will be able to have elephants, giraffes and zebras that have disappeared from Sudan,” said Salih.

In this article:Environment, lion, Sudan
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

China is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic China is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic

World

As virus cases surge, can China’s zero-Covid strategy hold?

China, the country where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019, is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach.

24 hours ago
Ukraine needs a "recovery fund" to rebuild the economy after the damage already inflicted by the Russian invasion Ukraine needs a "recovery fund" to rebuild the economy after the damage already inflicted by the Russian invasion

World

Russia and Ukraine to hold talks as troops edge closer to Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine were set for a third round of talks Monday as Moscow's invading forces maintain their devastating assaults.

22 hours ago
Germany plans to buy up to 35 F-35 fighter jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin as well as 15 Eurofighter jets Germany plans to buy up to 35 F-35 fighter jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin as well as 15 Eurofighter jets

World

Germany to buy dozens of US fighter jets in spending spree

Germany plans to buy up to 35 US-made F-35 fighter jets and 15 Eurofighter jets, a parliamentary source said Monday,.

15 hours ago
Seventeen million residents of the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen have begun their first full day under lockdown Seventeen million residents of the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen have begun their first full day under lockdown

Business

Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads

Seventeen million people in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen began their first full day under lockdown Monday.

23 hours ago