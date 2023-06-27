Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Olivia Chow wins election as Toronto’s first Chinese-Canadian mayor

Olivia Chow won election Monday to become the first Chinese-Canadian mayor of Toronto.
AFP

Published

Olivia Chow celebrates with supporters after being declared winner in the election for mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow celebrates with supporters after being declared winner in the election for mayor of Toronto - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Ian Willms
Olivia Chow celebrates with supporters after being declared winner in the election for mayor of Toronto - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Ian Willms

Olivia Chow won election Monday to become the first Chinese-Canadian mayor of Toronto, vowing to pursue a more progressive approach in Canada’s largest city after ending more than a decade of conservative rule.

Hong Kong-born Chow, who emerged victorious from a record field of 102 candidates, has promised to raise property taxes and do more to support tenants to help tackle the city’s housing affordability crisis.

In her acceptance speech Monday evening, Chow highlighted “the mandate for change” voters in Canada’s economic capital had given her.

“If you ever doubted what’s possible together, if you ever questioned your faith in a better future and what we can do with each other, for each other, tonight is your answer,” she told supporters shortly after the announcement of her victory.

Chow won with 37.2 percent of the vote, ahead of Ana Bailao on 32.5 percent. Former city police chief Mark Saunders came in third with 8.6 percent.

An immigrant who arrived in Canada at the age of 13, Chow takes charge of Toronto at a time when the city of 2.7 million is struggling with a surge in rents, a massive budget deficit and public safety concerns.

The previous mayor of Toronto, John Tory, resigned in February after admitting to having had an extramarital affair with an employee.

During the election campaign, Ontario Premier Doug Ford had backed Saunders, saying a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster.”

Monday evening, however, Ford congratulated Chow on her election as Toronto’s mayor.

“Throughout Olivia’s life, she has proven her desire and dedication to serving the city that many of us call home,” the conservative premier said.

“While we’re not always going to agree on everything, what we can agree on is our shared commitment to making Toronto a place where businesses, families, and workers can thrive,” he said in a social media post.

A former member of parliament for the New Democratic Party, Chow, 66, previously served as a city councilor in Toronto.

In this article:Canada, Election, Toronto
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Australia plans huge fines if big tech fails to tackle disinformation

Tech giants could face billions of dollars in fines for failing to tackle disinformation under proposed Australian laws.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ground Control to Chris Hadfield: Astronaut comes to London

Chris Hadfield, the intrepid Canadian astronaut, came to London to talk about his time in space.

10 hours ago
Pilgrims in robes and sandals undertook the journey to Mina on foot or crowded onto air-conditioned buses Pilgrims in robes and sandals undertook the journey to Mina on foot or crowded onto air-conditioned buses

World

Huge crowds swarm from Mecca for hajj climax

Pilgrims in robes and sandals undertook the journey to Mina on foot or crowded onto air-conditioned buses - Copyright AFP Sajjad HUSSAINHaitham El-TabeiHundreds of...

21 hours ago
The NHS, which treats more than one million people a day in England alone, will turn 75 on July 5 The NHS, which treats more than one million people a day in England alone, will turn 75 on July 5

World

UK health outcomes a ‘serious concern’: report

The NHS, which treats more than one million people a day in England alone, will turn 75 on July 5 - Copyright AFP Sajjad...

20 hours ago