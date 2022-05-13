Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

NZ prime minister Ardern tests positive for Covid-19

Published

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for Covid-19
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for Covid-19 - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Pavel Golovkin
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for Covid-19 - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Pavel Golovkin

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has overseen her country’s world-leading response to the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for Covid-19, her office announced Saturday.

Ardern’s symptoms are moderate and she will isolate at home for seven days, the government said in a statement.

She has already been in isolation since last Sunday, when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive, and was due to resume her parliamentary duties on Monday.

New Zealand enforced one of the world’s most restrictive approaches to managing the initial Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, and its death toll of 892 remains among the lowest of developed nations.

However, it has experienced an Omicron surge since restrictions were loosened in March, with Ardern’s positive case among more than 50,000 recorded over the last week.

The statement said Ardern’s arrangements for her upcoming trade mission to the United States are unaffected.

Details of the trip are still to be confirmed, although she is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at Harvard University on May 26.

Ardern will not be present in parliament for two high-profile domestic announcements — the release of the government’s emissions reduction plan on Monday and the unveiling of the annual budget on Thursday.

“This is a milestone week for the government and I’m gutted I can’t be there for it,” Ardern said.

“Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand’s health system.

“But as I said earlier this week, isolating with Covid-19 is a very Kiwi experience this year and my family is no different.”

Ardern shared a photo of her positive test on Instagram.

In this article:ardern, Health, nzealand, Pandemic
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukraine says more than 1,000 fighers are holding out in the Azovstal steel works in the ruined city of Mariupol Ukraine says more than 1,000 fighers are holding out in the Azovstal steel works in the ruined city of Mariupol

World

‘Better dead than captured’: Mother’s pain as son killed in Azovstal

Ukraine says more than 1,000 fighers are holding out in the Azovstal steel works in the ruined city of Mariupol - Copyright AFP TIMOTHY...

18 hours ago
A picture taken on January 24, 2022 shows Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE which has come again under attack by Yemen's Huthi rebels A picture taken on January 24, 2022 shows Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE which has come again under attack by Yemen's Huthi rebels

World

UAE’s ailing President Sheikh Khalifa dies aged 73

A picture taken on January 24, 2022 shows Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE. — © AFP Anatolii STEPANOVShatha YAISHThe United Arab Emirates’ President...

11 hours ago
Russia is accused of taking tens of thousands of Ukrainians onto territory it controls and of other war crimes Russia is accused of taking tens of thousands of Ukrainians onto territory it controls and of other war crimes

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia is accused of taking tens of thousands of Ukrainians onto territory it controls and of other war crimes - Copyright POOL/AFP Kay NietfeldHere...

12 hours ago
The foreign ministers of Group of Seven industrialised nations are meeting in northern Germany The foreign ministers of Group of Seven industrialised nations are meeting in northern Germany

World

G7 to back Ukraine ‘until victory’, France says, as EU ups aid

The foreign ministers of Group of Seven industrialised nations are meeting in northern Germany - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED ABEDThe G7 group of industrialised nations...

15 hours ago