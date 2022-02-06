NYC schools switch to ‘vegan Fridays’ as USDA updates nutrition standards

We have announced updates to the school nutrition standards beginning in school year 2022-2023 that give schools a clear path forward as they build back better from the pandemic Source - Dept. of Agriculture @USDA

New York City school cafeterias will switch to an entirely vegan menu on Fridays amid new efforts by city officials and the Biden administration to help provide critical nutrition for millions of kids.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced updates to school nutrition standards on milk, whole grains, and sodium in school meals.

“Nutritious school meals give America’s children the foundation for successful, healthy lives,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “We applaud schools’ heroic efforts throughout the challenges of this pandemic to continue serving kids the most nutritious meals possible.”

The new final rule – Child Nutrition Programs: Transitional Standards for Milk, Whole Grains, and Sodium – establishes the following requirements beginning SY 2022-2023:

Milk: Schools and child care providers serving participants ages six and older may offer flavored low-fat (1%) milk in addition to nonfat flavored milk and nonfat or low-fat unflavored milk;

Whole Grains: At least 80% of the grains served in school lunch and breakfast each week must be whole grain-rich; and

Sodium: The weekly sodium limit for school lunch and breakfast will remain at the current level in SY 2022-2023. For school lunch only, there will be a 10% decrease in the limit in SY 2023-2024. This aligns with the U.S Food and Drug Administration’s recently released guidance that establishes voluntary sodium reduction targets for processed, packaged, and prepared foods in the U.S.

The menu will not be that much different than what NYC schools have already been doing, though. They have already had success with Meatless Mondays and Fridays, so the Department of Education went one step further.

NYC Public Schools will switch to an entirely vegan menu on Fridays as part of a new policy announced by Mayor Eric Adams, with Adams calling it a way to improve “the quality of life for thousands of New York City students.”

“Plant-based meals are delicious and nutritious, which is why I previously called for vegetarian and vegan options in schools,” Adams said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to see that all students will now have access to healthy foods that will prevent debilitating health conditions.”

And just so that people are fully informed – Non-vegan options are already available to students daily, according to the DOE. Under federal USDA guidelines, milk is actually required to be served with each meal so those students who want the option will have it, Vegan Friday or not.

Monthly menus will be made available on the DOE’s website for curious parents and students.