Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Nothing indicated Afghan collapse in 11 days: top US general

Published

Nothing indicated Afghan collapse in 11 days: top US general
A Taliban fighter holds an RPG as he stands guard outside the interior ministry in the Afghan capital Kabul - Copyright AFP NICOLAS TUCAT
A Taliban fighter holds an RPG as he stands guard outside the interior ministry in the Afghan capital Kabul - Copyright AFP NICOLAS TUCAT

The Pentagon’s top general defended on Wednesday the US military’s response to the Taliban’s breakneck seizure of power in Afghanistan, saying no one foresaw the collapse of US-trained Afghan forces that fast.

“There was nothing that I, or anyone else, saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days,” US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said.

“The Afghan security forces had the capacity, and by that I mean they had the training, the size, the capability, to defend their country. This comes down to an issue of will and leadership,” he added.

The US military and the administration of President Joe Biden are under political attack domestically over the Taliban’s defeat of the Afghan forces with little fight and the collapse of president Ashraf Ghani’s US-backed government last weekend.

The speed appeared to catch the US government off guard and it launched a rapid evacuation operation for US citizens and Afghans granted special visas for their work for US forces.

Since Saturday, around 5,000 US troops have flown in to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport to manage evacuations of thousands.

Critics have faulted the State Department, US intelligence and the Pentagon for not anticipating the debacle and preparing earlier for the evacuation, which involves more than 10,000 US citizens.

Douglas London, the CIA’s former counterterrorism chief for South Asia and then an advisor to Biden’s presidential campaign, said US intelligence had predicted the Taliban would defeat Afghan forces and that it was possible the government would capitulate within days.

Those projections were “highlighted to Trump officials and future Biden officials alike,” in the last year, London wrote Wednesday on the Just Security website.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Will Parfitt Will Parfitt

Entertainment

Chatting with Will Parfitt: Australian-based performer and social influencer

Australian-based performer, model, and world-renowned social media influencer Will Parfitt chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his journey in the contemporary entertainment scene,...

18 hours ago

World

T.S. Grace is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday prior to reaching Yucatan Peninsula

Grace was hardly done thrashing the Caribbean when it set its sights on a new country: Mexico.

18 hours ago
Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

World

Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, seen here in March 2021, has said the discovery of new coronavirus cases justifies her decision to issue...

22 hours ago

Life

U.S. reports over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as Delta variant runs rampant

The U.S. recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as numbers reach levels last seen in April, largely due to delta variant.

5 hours ago