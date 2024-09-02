Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Norway’s electric car sales set new world record

AFP

Published

Tesla sales are booming in Norway
Tesla sales are booming in Norway - Copyright AFP Petter BERNTSEN
Tesla sales are booming in Norway - Copyright AFP Petter BERNTSEN

Electric car sales in Norway took a 94-percent share of the market in August — a new world record — statistics showed Monday, as sales in the rest of Europe stagnate.

Boosted by the Tesla Model Y, which accounted for 18.8 percent of sales, and to a lesser extent Hyundai’s Kona and Nissan’s Leaf, electric vehicles made up 94.3 percent of new car registrations, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said.

Norwegians bought 10,480 new EVs in August, bringing the total to 68,435 since the start of the year.

Elsewhere in Europe high prices and insufficient infrastructure have hampered sales of EVs, whereas sales of hybrid models, which combine fossil fuel engines with electric batteries, have increased.

The Scandinavian country, a major oil and gas producer, has set a target to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2025, 10 years ahead of the EU goal.

The country offers generous tax benefits which make electric models competitively priced.

“No country in the world comes close to Norway in the electric car race,” OFV director Oyvind Solberg Thorsen said in a statement.

“If this trend continues, we will soon be on our way to achieving our goal of 100 percent zero-emission cars by 2025,” he said.

By comparison, electric cars represented 12.1 percent of new car sales in the EU in July, behind petrol cars at 33.4 percent, full hybrids at 32 percent and diesel cars at 12.6 percent, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In this article:Cars, Climate, Norway
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Recording artist Thomas Orlina Recording artist Thomas Orlina

Entertainment

Thomas Orlina talks about his new music and the digital age

Recording artist, entertainer and producer Thomas Orlina chatted about his new music, and being a part of the digital age.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Bacterial cells transmit memories to offspring

Scientists had earlier discovered that bacteria can create something like memories about when to form strategies that can cause dangerous infections in people, such...

14 hours ago
The poem from 19th-century activist and poet Emma Lazarus "New Colossus" is engraved on the base of New York's Statue of Liberty as an ode to US immigrants The poem from 19th-century activist and poet Emma Lazarus "New Colossus" is engraved on the base of New York's Statue of Liberty as an ode to US immigrants

World

Op-Ed: Death by euphemism — Immigration reality vs politics

“Pity the poor immigrant”, indeed because you may well be joining them at this rate

9 hours ago
US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT

Business

Workplace coercion: Employees prefer human performance monitors over AI

The core finding is that surveillance tools cause people to feel a greater loss of autonomy than oversight by humans, according to the research.

8 hours ago