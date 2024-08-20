Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

North Korean defects to South, says Seoul military

AFP

Published

A North Korean guard post at the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas
A North Korean guard post at the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas - Copyright AFP STR
A North Korean guard post at the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas - Copyright AFP STR

A North Korean defected to the South by walking across the heavily fortified border that separates the peninsula, Seoul’s military said Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of North Koreans have fled to South Korea since the peninsula was divided by war in the 1950s, but the majority cross the land border into China first.

Preliminary figures from the unification ministry show this year until June some 105 people defected.

On Tuesday Seoul’s military said it picked up “one suspected North Korean individual on the eastern front and handed them over to the relevant authorities”. 

The defector was a staff sergeant, Yonhap news agency reported, who was given some guidance from the South’s military during the defection.

The number of defections dropped significantly from 2020 after the North sealed its borders to prevent the spread of Covid-19 — apparently with shoot-on-sight orders along the land frontier with China.

But, after border controls eased in 2023, the number of defections rose — with 196 making it to the South last year.

Local media reported that the latest defector walked along the road by the waterfront in eastern Gangwon province, and was wearing a North Korean military uniform when picked up by authorities.

It is the second this month, after another person made it across the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea on August 8.

The latest defections come as relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with the North ramping up weapons testing and bombarding the South with trash-carrying balloons.

Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Woman’s University, said a rise in defections suggested the “internal situation is bad in North Korea”.

He noted news reports of floods in the North — with state media showing leader Kim Jong Un personally trying to help.

Heavy rainfall hit the North’s northern regions in late July, with South Korean media reporting a possible death toll of up to 1,500 people.

In response to North Korea’s trash balloon campaign, Seoul fully suspended a military tension-reducing deal and restarted propaganda campaigns along the border. 

Such campaigns can take months to have any impact on defections, Park said. 

“Turning on the loudspeaker doesn’t mean the North Koreans are going to defect to the South right away,” Park said. 

In this article:NKorea, Politics, skorea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88 Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88

Entertainment

France pays tribute to screen legend Alain Delon

Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88 - Copyright AFP/File Valery HACHEFrancois...

13 hours ago
More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region

World

Op-Ed: Who’s winning the Kursk battle? Don’t ask the media

This offensive is a bear slap in the face for Russia

23 hours ago
The foundation of US film star George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal has accused Russia of violating the human rights of Ukrainians killed in a missile attack The foundation of US film star George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal has accused Russia of violating the human rights of Ukrainians killed in a missile attack

World

Russia bans Clooney Foundation

Russia's prosecutor general said it had banned a foundation started by US film star George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal.

17 hours ago

Business

Annual cost of employee sickness is up £30 billion since 2018 

In the UK, £25 billion exists as an extra so-termed ‘hidden cost’ to businesses, arising from lower productivity among people working through sickness.

6 hours ago