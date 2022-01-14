Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' in third suspected test of the year

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile eastward, South Korean and Japanese officials said Friday.

Published

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' in third suspected test of the year
North Korea missile and nuclear sites - Copyright AFP
North Korea missile and nuclear sites - Copyright AFP

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile eastward, South Korean and Japanese officials said Friday, the nuclear-armed country’s third suspected weapons test in just over a week.

The new suspected test comes after the United States imposed new sanctions this week, prompting Pyongyang to vow never to give up its “right to self defence”.

“North Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday without giving further details.

Japan’s coast guard said it had detected “the launch from North Korea of what appears to be a ballistic missile or missiles at 14h55”. (0555 GMT)

A coast guard spokesman told AFP it was still analysing where it fell and whether it was one object or multiple.

Despite biting international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme, Pyongyang tested what it said were hypersonic missiles on January 5 and January 11.

After the second test, which was personally supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, the United States imposed additional sanctions on five people linked to North Korea’s ballistic weapons programme.

The move prompted accusations from a foreign ministry spokesman in Pyongyang that the United States was “intentionally escalating” the situation.

If “the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it,” the spokesman said in comments carried by state news agency KCNA earlier on Friday.

It is North Korea’s “legitimate right” to develop new weapons as part of its drive for “modernizing its national defence capability,” the spokesman said.

– ‘Worrisome’ situation –

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, told AFP that the timing of the latest suspected test was concerning.

“This situation is worrisome. North Korea launched this test right after releasing a statement saying they are not going to give up their ‘right to self-defence,'” Yang said.

“With the test, they showed that they really meant what they said in the statement. The message is very clear. North Korea is not going to give up anything when it comes to its weaponry despite the newly imposed sanctions.”

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on North Korea to sit down for talks with the United States, which he said harboured no “hostile intent” toward Kim Jong Un’s regime.

The continued tests are “profoundly destabilising, it’s dangerous, and it contravenes a whole host of UN Security Council resolutions,” Blinken said in a televised interview.

Pyongyang has refused to respond to US appeals for talks.

At a key meeting of North Korea’s ruling party last month, Kim vowed to continue building up the country’s defence capabilities, without mentioning the United States.

Dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang remains stalled, and impoverished North Korea is also under a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade that has hammered its economy.

In this article:ballistic missile, north korea
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

World

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products.

24 hours ago
Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

World

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Russian animal rescuers were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite.

10 hours ago
Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

World

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport.

17 hours ago
Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts

Tech & Science

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

A federal judge on Wednesday set a September date for the sentencing of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty.

21 hours ago