Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of South’s election

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Saturday, Seoul’s military said.

Published

From hypersonic to a medium-range ballistic missiles, Pyongyang test-fired a string of banned weaponry in January
From hypersonic to a medium-range ballistic missiles, Pyongyang test-fired a string of banned weaponry in January - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je
From hypersonic to a medium-range ballistic missiles, Pyongyang test-fired a string of banned weaponry in January - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je
Claire LEE

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Saturday, Seoul’s military said, continuing this year’s record-breaking blitz of weapons tests with a launch just days before South Korea’s presidential election.

From hypersonic to medium-range ballistic missiles, Pyongyang test-fired a string of weaponry in January and last week launched what it claimed was a component of a “reconnaissance satellite” — although Seoul described it as another ballistic missile.

Despite biting international sanctions over its nuclear weapons, Pyongyang has ignored US offers of talks since high-profile negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump collapsed in 2019.

Instead of diplomacy, Pyongyang has doubled-down on Kim’s drive to modernise its military, warning in January that it could abandon a self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

South Korea’s military said Saturday it had detected a presumed “ballistic missile launched into the East Sea from the Sunan area around 08:48 am.”

Japan also confirmed the launch, saying the missile had flown “at a maximum altitude of approximately 550 kilometres and a distance of approximately 300 kilometres,” Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

He said the “extremely high frequency” of Pyongyang’s weapons tests this year were “a threat to the region… and are absolutely unacceptable.”

The North’s sabre-rattling comes just four days before South Korea votes for a new president, with the tests seemingly a means of Pyongyang conveying its “discontent” with outgoing president Moon Jae-in, analysts said.

“Looks like Kim is feeling that Moon did not do much after the Hanoi summit collapsed,” said North Korean studies scholar Ahn Chan-il, referring to the final meeting between Kim and Trump.

Pyongyang has clearly “decided to prioritise their own military agenda regardless of what South Korea thinks,” he added.

Tensions with North Korea are no longer a major issue in South Korean elections, analysts say, with issues including domestic income inequality and youth unemployment top of voters lists of concerns.

But if Moon’s ruling Democratic party lose on Wednesday, it could herald a shift in Seoul’s North Korea policy.

One of the two frontrunners, dour former prosecutor Yoon Suk-yeol of the opposition People Power Party, has threatened a pre-emptive strike on South Korea’s nuclear-armed neighbour if needed.

– Not Ukraine –

Analysts had widely predicted Pyongyang would seek to capitalise on the United States’ distraction over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with more tests.

Ukraine, which emerged from the Cold War with sizeable Soviet-era nuclear weapons stocks of its own, gave up its arsenal in the 1990s.

“With these tests, North Korea seems to be saying North Korea is different from Ukraine, reminding the world that it has its own nuclear weaponry system,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

“It’s yet another demand for Washington to abolish the so-called ‘hostile’ policies against Pyongyang,” he told AFP.

North Korea last month accused the United States of being the “root cause of the Ukraine crisis” saying in a statement on its foreign ministry’s website that Washington “meddled” in the internal affairs of other countries when it suited them but condemned legitimate “self-defensive measures”.

Domestically, North Korea is preparing to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung in April, which experts say Pyongyang could use as an opportunity to carry out a major weapons test.

Recent satellite images analysed by specialist website 38 North suggest that the country may be preparing a military parade to showcase its weapons to mark the key anniversary.

“Pyongyang is likely to focus on testing its reconnaissance satellites and ICBMs until April,” said Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute.

In this article:missile, NKorea, north korea, skorea
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Maria, 14, and her mother Svetlana, took a last-minute train to Finland after the cancellation of their flight back to Austria where they live Maria, 14, and her mother Svetlana, took a last-minute train to Finland after the cancellation of their flight back to Austria where they live

World

Russians pack trains into Finland as sanctions bite

It's one of the few remaining routes from Russia to the EU: trains to Finland are packed with Russians.

20 hours ago
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was launched in 2016 to counter the West's dominance of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was launched in 2016 to counter the West's dominance of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund

Business

China-backed bank halts lending to Russia, Belarus

The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said it will suspend business related to Russia and Belarus.

24 hours ago
A scene from 'Belfast' A scene from 'Belfast'

Entertainment

Review: This week’s releases rely on partnerships

This week’s releases include a charming Oscar nominee; a stunning performance; and an espionage team project.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Cyberdog and robo-barman: Spotted at Spain tech congress

Phone makers and telecoms firms unveiled a series of gadgets and innovations at one of the industry's biggest get-togethers this week.

23 hours ago