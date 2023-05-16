North Carolina lawmakers will attempt to override governor’s abortion veto

Governor Roy Cooper at rally on Saturday telling crowd, "The extreme abortion ban has been vetoed." Source - Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina

The legislature plans to override the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 20, which bans most abortions after 12 weeks.

Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the bill at a rally in Raleigh, the state capital, on Saturday, according to Reuters, where he asked Republican lawmakers who had previously expressed support for reproductive rights to let his veto stand.

The rally on Saturday was the culmination of a week spent traveling around the state, in hopes of convincing just one Republican lawmaker to uphold his expected veto, reports Spectrum News.

Cooper specifically single out four GOP lawmakers, one in the Senate and three in the House, whom he said made “campaign promises” to protect abortion access.

“If just one Republican keeps that promise made to the people, then we can stop this ban,” Cooper said.

The legislature can override a veto with three-fifths of the members present in each chamber. Republicans hold a majority of exactly three-fifths in each chamber, 72-48 in the House and 30-20 in the Senate.

The vote in the Senate will happen first around 4 p.m. then it would move to the House. They have enough members to override the veto if all of them are present and vote for the override.

According ABC11, if one Republican votes against the override or a member is absent the override fails. If the veto override succeeds it then moves to the House tonight.

Republicans have pitched the measure as a middle-ground change to state abortion laws, making the legislation a “compromise.” The bill adds exceptions to the 12-week ban, extending the limit through 20 weeks for cases of rape and incest and through 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies.

It would also require doctors to be present when abortion medication is given and require those seeking medical abortions to have an in-person consultation with a doctor 72 hours before the procedure.

Near-total abortion bans have taken effect in 14 states since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked federal abortion rights in June 2022, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights advocacy research group.