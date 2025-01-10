Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to visit native Pakistan for girls’ summit

AFP

Published

Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai will attend a summit on girls’ education hosted by her native Pakistan, where she was nearly killed by militants as a schoolgirl.

Yousafzai was evacuated from the country in 2012 after being shot by the Pakistan Taliban, who were enraged by her activism, and she has returned to the country only a handful of times since. 

“I am excited to join Muslim leaders from around the world for a critical conference on girls’ education,” she said Friday in a post on X.

“On Sunday, I will speak about protecting rights for all girls to go to school, and why leaders must hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women &amp; girls.”

A spokesperson for her Malala Fund charity confirmed she will attend the summit in person.

The two-day summit will be held in the capital Islamabad on Saturday and Sunday, focusing on girls’ education in Muslim communities.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

News

Op-Ed: LA fires — Where is the US government? Who’s doing what, and when?

Good luck, LA.

20 hours ago
The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025.

World

Jimmy Carter honored at state funeral as US mourns

The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington,...

16 hours ago

World

US emissions stagnate in 2024, challenging climate goals: study

US greenhouse gas emissions barely decreased in 2024, leaving the world's largest economy off track to achieve its climate goals,

20 hours ago
Meloni defended Musk, who has provoked fury across Europe by attacking the continent's leaders Meloni defended Musk, who has provoked fury across Europe by attacking the continent's leaders

World

Musk draws ire because ‘isn’t left-wing’: Italy’s Meloni

Meloni defended Musk, who has provoked fury across Europe by attacking the continent's leaders - Copyright AFP JOSH EDELSONElla IDEItaly’s far-right prime minister, Giorgia...

15 hours ago