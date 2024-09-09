Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

No sign ‘Russian spy’ whale shot dead: Norway police

AFP

Published

Nicknamed 'Hvaldimir', the white beluga first appeared off the coast in Norway's far-northern Finnmark region in 2019
Nicknamed 'Hvaldimir', the white beluga first appeared off the coast in Norway's far-northern Finnmark region in 2019 - Copyright AFP LOUAI BESHARA
Nicknamed 'Hvaldimir', the white beluga first appeared off the coast in Norway's far-northern Finnmark region in 2019 - Copyright AFP LOUAI BESHARA

Police in Norway said Monday that foul play was not suspected in the death of a beluga whale whose unusual harness had sparked suspicions it had been trained by Russia as a spy.

Nicknamed “Hvaldimir” in a pun on the Norwegian word for whale (“hval”) and its purported ties to Moscow, the white beluga first appeared off the coast in Norway’s far-northern Finnmark region in 2019.

Quickly becoming a celebrity in Norway, he was found dead on August 31 in a bay on the country’s southwestern coast.

Last week, animal rights’ organisations NOAH and One Whale claimed the whale had been shot dead and filed a police report. 

With an estimated age of 15 to 20 years, Hvaldimir was relatively young for a beluga, which typically live up to 35 years, according to environmental group WWF. 

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute conducted an autopsy, and police said that based on its preliminary report there was nothing to indicate “human activity” was responsible for Hvaldimir’s death.

It suggested the beluga may have died of starvation, and said it would not launch an investigation.

“There is nothing in the autopsy that indicates that Hvaldimir was shot,” police official Amund Preede Revheim said in a statement.

He said the whale had “totally superficial” injuries. 

“One of the wounds is a little deeper, but these injuries did not affect any vital organs and were not of a deadly nature,” he added.

Police did not provide a cause of death, but said a stick 35-centimetres (14 inches) long and three-centimetres wide was found lodged in his mouth.

“The autopsy revealed that his stomach was empty. In addition, most of his organs were deteriorated,” Revheim said. 

The head of One Whale, Regina Crosby Haug, told AFP last week that she saw “multiple bullet wounds around his body” when she said her goodbyes to Hvaldimir at the Veterinary Institute. 

One Whale and NOAH had published photographs showing what they claim are bullet holes on his blood-streaked body. 

NOAH said Monday the police statement “raised more questions than it answered”, and offered a 50,000-kroner ($4,610) reward for information on the whale’s cause of death. 

When Hvaldimir was found in 2019, Norwegian marine biologists removed a man-made harness with a mount suited for an action camera and the words “Equipment St. Petersburg” printed in English on the plastic clasps.

Norwegian officials said the whale might have escaped an enclosure and been trained by the Russian navy, as he appeared to be accustomed to humans. 

Moscow has never made any official response to claims the whale could be a “Russian spy”.

In this article:Norway, Russia, Spy, Whale
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Last year, Ford cut around 1,100 jobs at its Valencia factory in eastern Spain Last year, Ford cut around 1,100 jobs at its Valencia factory in eastern Spain

Business

Heating up: Fastest growing technology jobs revealed

Cybersecurity engineers stand out as a career with the lowest turnover rates with only 22 percent of the people changing jobs after 1-2 years.

14 hours ago
Google-parent Alphabet recently reported that revenue from online ad searches climbed to $48.5 billion in the second quarter of this year Google-parent Alphabet recently reported that revenue from online ad searches climbed to $48.5 billion in the second quarter of this year

Business

As Google slips in the AI race what do other companies need to do?

To create long-term durability (50+ years), a company must create long-term differentiation.

12 hours ago
The government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions to cope with shortages and an ageing society The government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions to cope with shortages and an ageing society

Life

World’s most dangerous elective surgery identified

The data has been compiled by the company Overnight Glasses, who analysed and ranked the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries.

13 hours ago

Business

US takes on Google’s ad tech empire in antitrust trial

Google faces its second major antitrust trial in less than a year.

15 hours ago